Esko Dome Club explores indoor youth sports facility

ESKO — A group of community members is exploring whether an indoor youth sports facility is feasible in Carlton County.

The Esko Dome Club presented a preliminary plan to the Thomson Township Board on May 4. Shaun Marline, a founding member of the club, said the group aims to build something similar in style to the M Health Fairview Dome in Blaine, Minnesota, and other domes around the state. It could have either a temporary or permanent structure.

Size-wise, the Esko facility would be 88,000 square feet and 69-74 feet tall. The M Health Fairview Dome is about 117,000 square feet and 110 feet tall, according to the facility's website.

also read





The Dome Club's goal is to make the facility a regional destination for youth sports, one that would lessen the burden on families in a 100-mile radius of Esko who now have to travel to the Twin Cities for tournaments and camps. The space would be able to accommodate a variety of sports, including football, soccer, volleyball, archery, lacrosse, basketball, baseball and softball.

"Why don’t we have something up here that can benefit the local community?" Marline asked the board.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project is in the early stages, and right now the club's main focus is finding 3-3.5 acres of land to build the facility.

Thomson Township Board members were unaware of any land the township owns that would be suitable. However, the board members said they would like more information as the project develops.

The facility would cost about $4 million, which Marline said could include the price of purchasing property.

The Dome Club would like the project to have little or no impact on taxpayers. The group has created a business plan, which includes hosting youth sports tournaments and camps. Marline said they have reached out to local businesses and organizations about possible sponsorships and have received positive feedback.

An exterior view of the M Health Fairview Dome at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minn. Contributed / M Health Fairview Dome at the National Sports Center

They are also in the early stages of establishing a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that would operate the facility, Marline said.

The group's presentation to the Thomson Town Board was its first.

"We're trying to see if this is pie in the sky — can this really happen or not? Is this feasible in the area or not? And if it just doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out," Marline said.

The Esko Dome Club has a website in the works. In the meantime, anyone interested in contributing ideas or learning more about the project can email Marline at shaun.marline@gmail.com.