99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Esko Dome Club explores indoor youth sports facility

The project is in the early planning stages as club members seek feedback from the community about whether the plan is feasible.

An indoor view of the M Health Fairview Dome at the National Sports Center in Blaine, MN
An interior view of the M Health Fairview Dome at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minn. The Esko Dome Club is exploring whether a project similar, but smaller in size, to the M Health Fairview Dome would be possible in Esko.
Contributed / M Health Fairview Dome at the National Sports Center
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
May 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM

ESKO — A group of community members is exploring whether an indoor youth sports facility is feasible in Carlton County.

The Esko Dome Club presented a preliminary plan to the Thomson Township Board on May 4. Shaun Marline, a founding member of the club, said the group aims to build something similar in style to the M Health Fairview Dome in Blaine, Minnesota, and other domes around the state. It could have either a temporary or permanent structure.

Size-wise, the Esko facility would be 88,000 square feet and 69-74 feet tall. The M Health Fairview Dome is about 117,000 square feet and 110 feet tall, according to the facility's website.

also read

The Dome Club's goal is to make the facility a regional destination for youth sports, one that would lessen the burden on families in a 100-mile radius of Esko who now have to travel to the Twin Cities for tournaments and camps. The space would be able to accommodate a variety of sports, including football, soccer, volleyball, archery, lacrosse, basketball, baseball and softball.

"Why don’t we have something up here that can benefit the local community?" Marline asked the board.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project is in the early stages, and right now the club's main focus is finding 3-3.5 acres of land to build the facility.

Thomson Township Board members were unaware of any land the township owns that would be suitable. However, the board members said they would like more information as the project develops.

The facility would cost about $4 million, which Marline said could include the price of purchasing property.

The Dome Club would like the project to have little or no impact on taxpayers. The group has created a business plan, which includes hosting youth sports tournaments and camps. Marline said they have reached out to local businesses and organizations about possible sponsorships and have received positive feedback.

An exterior view of the M Health Fairview Dome at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota
An exterior view of the M Health Fairview Dome at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minn.
Contributed / M Health Fairview Dome at the National Sports Center

They are also in the early stages of establishing a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that would operate the facility, Marline said.

The group's presentation to the Thomson Town Board was its first.

"We're trying to see if this is pie in the sky — can this really happen or not? Is this feasible in the area or not? And if it just doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out," Marline said.

The Esko Dome Club has a website in the works. In the meantime, anyone interested in contributing ideas or learning more about the project can email Marline at shaun.marline@gmail.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
File: Pete Stauber
Local
Stauber introduces resolution, bill to end mineral withdrawal
Democrats and the Department of Interior argue the resolution — a congressional veto — is unconstitutional.
May 11, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Sage Ross_1
Local
Family, police search for Duluth woman
Sage Ross was last seen accompanied by a few other people Monday night at Fond-du-Luth Casino.
May 11, 2023 12:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Free car seat check event, VSO Garage Sale and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
May 11, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
woman standing outside near school
Local
Reporting tool helps Cloquet Schools identify, help homeless students
Haley Kachinske said as many as 51 students are considered homeless in Cloquet, an increase due to the fact officials are able to more accurately identify students and connect them with resources.
May 11, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
FSA Ambulance lights
Local
Superior woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 35
A Twin Cities man was also seriously injured.
May 11, 2023 10:59 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wrenshall School
Local
Wrenshall School Board interviews superintendent finalists
Three finalists interviewed with the board during a special public meeting Monday, May 8.
May 11, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
A gold diamond wedding band on a finger
Local
Cromwell woman still searching for owner of wedding ring found 2 years ago
It was found in the Burning Tree Plaza parking lot in July 2021.
May 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Watercolor featuring eight scenes involving water, including shorelines and waterfalls.
Local
Barnum student's artwork to hang in US Capitol
A watercolor created by Olivia Dammer was selected as the winning entry for Minnesota's 8th Congressional District in the annual Congressional Art Competition.
May 10, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Moose Lake Community School.jpg
Local
Community Education Corner: Outdoor offerings abound in Moose Lake
Community members can learned how to garden, can and preserve food with Moose Lake Community Education.
May 09, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Radzak / Moose Lake Community Education
tribal/forest sxervice agreement signing
Local
Ojibwe bands, Superior National Forest sign 'co-stewardship' agreement
The memorandum of understanding is the first of its kind.
May 08, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Scanlon man loses bid to overturn life sentence for kidnapping, raping woman
May 06, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Man holds a child's dress during a public rally.
Local
Photos: Rally in Duluth to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women
May 05, 2023 05:49 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A gold diamond wedding band on a finger
Local
Cromwell woman still searching for owner of wedding ring found 2 years ago
May 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Watercolor featuring eight scenes involving water, including shorelines and waterfalls.
Local
Barnum student's artwork to hang in US Capitol
May 10, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Pitcher throws ball.
Prep
Prep report: Peterson tosses no-hitter for Tigers
May 11, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school boys playing baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Lumberjacks' late rally falls short in loss to Hibbing
May 11, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski