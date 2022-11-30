Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Duluth man pleads guilty to federal meth distribution charges

Charges in Carlton County, where the man was arrested with 11 pounds of methamphetamine, were dropped after federal charges were filed.

Gavel stock image
Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
November 30, 2022 04:00 PM
DULUTH — A Duluth man who was arrested in July pleaded guilty to one federal charge of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine, on Nov. 22.

Tyler Lee Hautajarvi, 26, was arrested in Hinckley on July 14 after an undercover police officer agreed to purchase methamphetamine from him and other defendants.

According to the federal plea agreement, Hautajarvi conspired with Andrea Lynn Aviles and Angela Marie Eccles and others, who are also defendants in the case, to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine from the spring of 2022 to September 2022.

On July 14, Hautajarvi, Aviles and Eccles went to the Grand Casino in Hinckley where they intended to sell methamphetamine and were arrested by an undercover police officer.

Aviles and Eccles had approximately 7 pounds of methamphetamine with them at the time of their arrest, according to court documents. Hautajarvi was arrested inside the casino with $4,855 in cash and over $1,000 in a casino voucher.

According to the plea agreement, Hautajarvi agreed that he conspired with the others to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and he possessed and distributed a portion of the methamphetamine that was seized.

With the guilty plea, the statutory penalties for the charge include a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, a supervised release of at least five years, and a maximum fine of $10,000,000. Hautajarvi could be sentenced to stiffer penalties, with the prison time ranging from 10 years to life, and supervised release running from five years to life.

While a sentencing hearing is yet to be set, Hautajarvi will remain in custody until his next hearing, court records show.

Hautajarvi also faced first-degree drug possession charges in Carlton County, but the charges were dismissed after the federal indictment was filed.

In that case, St. Louis County Sheriff's deputies pulled over Hautajarvi's vehicle in Carlton County on June 12 after receiving a tip, according to the criminal complaint.

Upon executing a search warrant, the complaint said officers discovered that Hautajarvi's vehicle was being driven by a woman, with Hautajarvi as the only passenger. During the search, officers found a handgun and 11.61 pounds of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint.

Hautajarvi was arrested and transferred to the Carlton County Jail on June 27.

Dylan covers the local governments of Cloquet and Carlton County, as well as the Esko and Wrenshall school boards for the Cloquet Pine Journal.
