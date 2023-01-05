99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Downed trees cause major cleanup in Carlton County

The Wood City Riders have spent more than 1,000 hours clearing snowmobile trails, while officials are making no guarantees about ski trails opening in Jay Cooke State Park.

Snowmobiles on the Munger Trail in Carlton hit road blocks
Snowmobiles on the Munger Trail in Carlton hit road blocks following the Dec. 13-15 blizzard.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
January 05, 2023 04:00 PM
CLOQUET — Before a blizzard hit the Northland in mid-December, Wood City Riders Snowmobile Club members had cleared and checked the nearly 70 miles of trails they maintain in Carlton County.

"Every single trail was clear and ready. All we needed was a little snow on top of it and we got a lot — a lot — of snow," said Chris Rokke, president of the Wood City Riders. "It was certainly a major reset button for us. This is probably the worst I’ve ever seen."

Tim Carle, a longtime Wood City Snowmobile club member and groomer operator, stops to talk with other volunteers
Tim Carle, a longtime member of the Wood City Riders Snowmobile Club and groomer operator, stops to talk with other volunteers Tuesday, Jan. 3, before heading out to groom trails. Club and community volunteers spent more than 1,000 hours clearing downed trees from snowmobile trails following a blizzard in mid-December.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Mother Nature dumped 18.5 inches of heavy, wet snow on Cloquet and the surrounding areas, downing trees and causing widespread power outages. More has accumulated in the weeks that have passed.

But since that first blizzard, Rokke and volunteers have spent time using snowmobiles to access trails, wielding chainsaws to cut down fallen trees, as well as skid steers, an excavator and other heavy equipment to push brush and remove downed trees from the trails.

It's been painstaking work for a number of reasons, Rokke said.

The ground wasn't frozen throughout the trail system when the storm first hit, for example. The club tried to get snowmobiles into areas where they knew the ground wasn't frozen to get snow packed down so it would freeze.

The downed trees made that difficult, though.

"Trees were so wet and heavy, then they break and they freeze into the ground. You could cut a balsam into 18-inch lengths and you couldn’t even pick it up," Rokke said.

About 25-30 club members along with 25-30 community members and a group of five from the 148th Fighter Wing have pitched in to help clean things up. Rokke said he thought they have more than 1,000 hours invested in the effort.

The Lumberjack Trail, which runs along Minnesota Highway 33 into Cloquet, was one of the worst.

Wood City Riders Snowmobile Club groomers clear snow
Wood City Riders Snowmobile Club groomers clear snow near Scanlon on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

"That was so bad. The trees were everywhere. He spent five days in a 40,000-pound excavator just pushing trees back to get that opened up," Rokke said of one of the volunteers.

While some portions of the trail pass through private land, Rokke said it's the club's responsibility to clear the trails for snowmobiles.

"Of 22,000 miles of trails in the state of Minnesota, the DNR maintains about 800, and the other 21,000 in change miles are done by local clubs and the volunteers that work for those clubs," he said.

Their hard work is expected to pay off this week when Rokke estimated 50%-75% of the club's trails would be open. For the latest trail information, check the Wood City Riders Snowmobile Club Facebook page.

Ski, bike trails closed at Jay Cooke

Meanwhile, officials at Jay Cooke State Park aren't making any promises about when ski and bike trails will open.

"We don’t think it’s an overestimate to say that we have probably 1,000 trees down," said park naturalist Kristine Hiller.

Hiller, who started working at Jay Cooke in 2000, said she hasn't seen anything like the damage the blizzard caused.

Downed trees were a common scene around the Carlton/Scanlon
Downed trees were a common scene around the Carlton/Scanlon area after the storm Dec. 13-15.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Officials are updating conditions on the Jay Cooke State Park website , but there is no timeline for when ski and bike trails will open. Snowshoeing, winter hiking and day-use areas of the park are open, but she urged people to be cautious.

"If you’re going on one of our unmaintained trails ... if you get hurt, emergency is going to take quite a while to get to you because it’s blocked, so we’re asking people to be cautious of that as well," Hiller said.

Camping is also limited, and officials have blocked most campsites from being reserved through May. That was done in the event of a late spring.

"They’re going to have to clear each and every campsite; they’re going to do a hazardous tree survey, which is done to make sure there are no weak trees that are going to fall on campsites, so that’s going to take some time," Hiller said. "We blocked it off not because we expect to be closed long term, but we just want to give our staff time to be able to clear that out."

Wood City Riders Snowmobile Club groomers head out
Wood City Riders Snowmobile Club groomers head out early Tuesday, Jan. 3, to clear miles of trails.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

