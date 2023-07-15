Date set for Carlton Ambulance Service committee meeting

CARLTON — The Carlton Ambulance Service's advisory committee will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 23 at the Carlton Fire Hall.

The meeting date was set at the Wednesday, July 12 Carlton City Council meeting, said city Clerk-Treasurer Carol Conway. Municipalities that have pledged to contribute the full amount asked by the ambulance service will have representatives at the meeting.

The ambulance service asked the municipalities in its coverage area to contribute $250,000 starting in 2024, up from $87,000 annually. The increase will allow the service to cover the losses it currently faces from low Medicare reimbursement rates and to hire a full-time ambulance manager and a full-time emergency medical technician. The full-time staff would work Monday-Friday during the day shift, when many of the service's paid on-call staff are working their primary jobs.

The decision for the committee to include only the municipalities that fully contribute was meant as an incentive.

"Whether the townships contribute at full, partial or none at all, everyone gets the same (ambulance) service," Conway said. "We were probably trying to look for some incentive for all the townships to contribute (fully) — then they would have a seat at the table."

In May, the city council met with municipal officials from the ambulance service's coverage area. A handful of boards either didn't commit or approved partial financial commitments toward the service, and the meeting offered officials from those places the opportunity to get more questions answered.

They agreed to take the issue back to their boards in June and alert the Carlton City Council to their decisions.

Contribution amounts have not changed since the May meeting, Conway said, but Carlton officials want to see if the committee is willing to go ahead with hiring a full-time ambulance manager.

"I think we’re going to consider only the ambulance manager at this time and not the full-time EMT. That’s something that will be discussed at that meeting in August," Conway said.