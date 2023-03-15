6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Criminal complaint: Wisconsin woman found with over 1,000 grams of meth

The woman faces a first-degree drug charge stemming from a March 2 traffic stop in Carlton.

Police lights.jpg
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Today at 3:32 PM

CARLTON — A Schofield, Wisconsin woman is facing multiple felony charges stemming from a March 2 traffic stop on Interstate 35 near Carlton.

Shue Moua, 34, is charged with first-degree drug possession after 1,008 grams of methamphetamine was discovered in her vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Moua faces two additional counts of prohibited possession of pepper spray stemming from a previous felony conviction, along with a misdemeanor DWI charge for refusing to submit to a chemical test, the complaint said.

Moua was arrested March 2 on suspicion of impaired driving after being observed by a Carlton County Sheriff’s Deputy in the parking lot of Kwik Trip in Carlton appearing unsteady on her feet, according to the complaint. After leaving the Kwik Trip, a deputy found Moua driving 55 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-35, prompting the deputy to initiate a traffic stop.

During the stop, Moua showed signs of impairment by grinding her teeth, along with slurred speech and dilated pupils, the complaint said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A can of pepper spray was discovered on a keychain in her possession, which officials later determined to be prohibited as a result of a prior felony conviction Moua had in Wisconsin. Moua’s driver’s license was found to be invalid, as well, the criminal complaint said.

After failing field sobriety tests, Moua revoked her consent for the deputy to search her vehicle. She agreed to the search earlier in the traffic stop, the complaint said.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS
courtroom gavel
Local
Brookston man found guilty of sexual assault
The 60-year-old may face significant prison time for the 2018 assault.
March 14, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Alfonso Rodriguez
North Dakota
Prosecutors stop seeking death penalty for Dru Sjodin's killer
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered North Dakota's U.S. attorney, Mac Schneider, to stop pursuing capital punishment for the slaying of the 22-year-old University of North Dakota student.
March 14, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Duluth man guilty in Cloquet native's overdose death
The 22-year-old, recently married victim was found to have died from a mixture that the defendant described as "blackout strong."
March 13, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Macey Tesmer
Exclusive
Minnesota
SE Minn. jail team trains for developmentally disabled detainees
"It's scary to go to jail for anybody, but then you add somebody who doesn't really understand what's happening, and that makes it even scarier," said Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Macey Tesmer
March 13, 2023 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
US-NEWS-FROM-BASEMENT-DISPATCH-CENTER-BEHAVIOR-1-SP.jpg
Minnesota
From a basement dispatch center to ‘behavior detection’ officers, a look at Mall of America security
With a 19-year-old fatally shot in the mall in December, an incident of shots-fired in August, and two people wounded in a 2021 New Year’s Eve shooting, questions arose about the mall’s security.
March 12, 2023 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Mara H. Gottfried / St. Paul Pioneer Press
wood gavel with American flag in background
Minnesota
Duluth nonprofit director pleads guilty in money laundering case
Charles Obije received substantial funds from at least three women caught up in romance scams, forwarding the money to family in Nigeria
March 10, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for March 10, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
March 10, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3509577+police.jpg
Minnesota
NE Minn. homicide victim ID'd; suspect had sought protective order against 77-year-old
Court documents indicate that Lawrence Vincent Scully was accused multiple times of sexual abuse or stalking, and was convicted of molesting a child more than 40 years ago
March 09, 2023 05:49 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
US-NEWS-BCA-INVESTIGATING-OFFICERINVOLVED-SHOOTING-STILLWATER-1-
Minnesota
BCA identifies man shot, killed by Stillwater, Minnesota, police
Okwan Rahmier Sims, 21, of Stillwater, died of multiple gunshot wounds Saturday in Stillwater.
March 08, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Mary Divine / St. Paul Pioneer Press
police lights
Minnesota
3 people found dead in triple homicide north of Twin Cities, officials say
The sheriff’s office said it didn’t believe the deaths were the result of a random incident.
March 05, 2023 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Kristi Belcamino / St. Paul Pioneer Press

During a tow inventory of the vehicle before it was moved from the highway, the deputy discovered six packages of a white, crystalline substance later determined to be methamphetamine, according to the complaint. The total field weight of the substance was 1,008 grams.

Moua was arraigned in State District Court in Carlton on March 3, where bail was set at $50,000 by Judge Amy Lukasavitz. She returned to court for her second appearance, Wednesday, March 15, for a Rule 8 Hearing.

Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
What To Read Next
Wrenshall School File.jpg
Local
Nearly $312K in cuts approved by Wrenshall School Board
March 15, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Esko Public Schools
Local
Esko School Board hears request to change district's mascot
March 14, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Women pose for a photo
Local
Community Education Corner: Three cheers for the Carlton CE Advisory Board
March 14, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Daisy Rose / Carlton Community Education
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Women pose for a photo
Local
Community Education Corner: Three cheers for the Carlton CE Advisory Board
March 14, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Daisy Rose / Carlton Community Education
Pizza owners stand outside of their shop.
Local
Longtime friends revive classic Cloquet pizza place
March 09, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Dwight and Diane Cadwell
Local
Cadwell on the road to recovery after transplant surgery
March 08, 2023 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Man shovels as man behind moves snow blower.
Weather
More heavy, wet snow Thursday into Friday for much of Northland
March 15, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  John Myers