Criminal complaint: Wisconsin woman found with over 1,000 grams of meth

CARLTON — A Schofield, Wisconsin woman is facing multiple felony charges stemming from a March 2 traffic stop on Interstate 35 near Carlton.

Shue Moua, 34, is charged with first-degree drug possession after 1,008 grams of methamphetamine was discovered in her vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Moua faces two additional counts of prohibited possession of pepper spray stemming from a previous felony conviction, along with a misdemeanor DWI charge for refusing to submit to a chemical test, the complaint said.

Moua was arrested March 2 on suspicion of impaired driving after being observed by a Carlton County Sheriff’s Deputy in the parking lot of Kwik Trip in Carlton appearing unsteady on her feet, according to the complaint. After leaving the Kwik Trip, a deputy found Moua driving 55 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-35, prompting the deputy to initiate a traffic stop.

During the stop, Moua showed signs of impairment by grinding her teeth, along with slurred speech and dilated pupils, the complaint said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A can of pepper spray was discovered on a keychain in her possession, which officials later determined to be prohibited as a result of a prior felony conviction Moua had in Wisconsin. Moua’s driver’s license was found to be invalid, as well, the criminal complaint said.

After failing field sobriety tests, Moua revoked her consent for the deputy to search her vehicle. She agreed to the search earlier in the traffic stop, the complaint said.

During a tow inventory of the vehicle before it was moved from the highway, the deputy discovered six packages of a white, crystalline substance later determined to be methamphetamine, according to the complaint. The total field weight of the substance was 1,008 grams.

Moua was arraigned in State District Court in Carlton on March 3, where bail was set at $50,000 by Judge Amy Lukasavitz. She returned to court for her second appearance, Wednesday, March 15, for a Rule 8 Hearing.