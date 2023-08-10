County approves $42K Safe Routes to School Boost grant
The funds will be spent on contracts and supplies for bicycle fix-it stations, dual language signage to promote safety for pedestrians and a community mural.
CARLTON COUNTY — The Carlton County Board of Commissioners approved a $42,100 Safe Routes to School Boost grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation at its Tuesday, Aug. 8 meeting.
The grant was awarded to Carlton County Public Health and Human Services in collaboration with the Fond Du Lac Planning and Human Services Divisions.
The funds will be spent on contracts and supplies for bicycle fix-it stations; dual language signage to promote safety for pedestrians that will also feature Ojibwe art; and a community mural from fall 2023 to June 2024, according to board documents.
