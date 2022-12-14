Community Memorial Hospital, Thrivent Financial spread warmth

CLOQUET — Community Memorial Hospital and Thrivent Financial recently teamed up to provide patients in need with new winter coats.

Hospital staff and community members donated new coats to the cause, according to a news release, and Thrivent Financial matched the donations "new coat for new coat."

The result was up to $2,500 in new winter outerwear that patients were invited to stop by, try on and take home.

The effort started when Laurie Korby, executive director of the Cloquet Community Memorial Hospital Foundation, and Jeff Hakala, a Thrivent Financial advisor, brainstormed ways for their organizations to work on a community service project together.