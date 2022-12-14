Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community Memorial Hospital, Thrivent Financial spread warmth

The organizations held a winter coat drive and collected up at $2,500 in new winter coats that were donated to community members in need.

Community Memorial Hospital
Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet.
File / Pine Journal
By Staff reports
December 14, 2022 11:00 AM
CLOQUET — Community Memorial Hospital and Thrivent Financial recently teamed up to provide patients in need with new winter coats.

Hospital staff and community members donated new coats to the cause, according to a news release, and Thrivent Financial matched the donations "new coat for new coat."

The result was up to $2,500 in new winter outerwear that patients were invited to stop by, try on and take home.

The effort started when Laurie Korby, executive director of the Cloquet Community Memorial Hospital Foundation, and Jeff Hakala, a Thrivent Financial advisor, brainstormed ways for their organizations to work on a community service project together.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
