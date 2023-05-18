Community Memorial Hospital names 1st DAISY award winner

CLOQUET — During National Nurses Week, which ran from May 6-12, Community Memorial Hospital announced its first DAISY Award honoree.

The DAISY Foundation was formed in 1999 by Bonnie and Mark Barnes in memory of their son, Patrick Barnes, who died of an autoimmune disease. Moved by the kindness and compassion Patrick’s nurses showed him, the Barnes family wanted to start a program to recognize nurses for their exceptional care, a news release from CMH said. Today, over 5,000 health care facilities around the world are partners with the DAISY Foundation.

Since January, 24 CMH nurses were nominated for the DAISY Award by patients, visitors, or colleagues. A panel of CMH staff reviewed the nominations and selected Jeanie Holbeck, an intensive care unit registered nurse, as the DAISY Award honoree, the news release said. Holbeck was selected because of her ability to positively connect with patients and make them feel valued, especially amid difficult circumstances. She exemplifies CMH’s goal of providing friendly, compassionate care, the news release said.

To learn more about the DAISY Award or to nominate a CMH nurse, please visit cloquethospital.com/daisy-award/.