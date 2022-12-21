Community Education Corner: Try something new in Carlton

CARLTON — Merry Christmas from Carlton Community Education!

A new year is just around the corner, could 2023 be a new year, new you?!?! I challenge you to attend a Community Education class this year. You may find a new hobby to enjoy; a new form of exercise that improves your body, mind or soul; and maybe, just maybe, you could find a new friend who is also trying out something for the first time as well.

Our Bullet Journaling class is sure to help you organize some of life’s craziest details. The Bollywood Dance fitness class may have your body moving in ways you didn’t know were possible. Painting classes, lip balm creations and other classes could introduce you to a new passion.

Offering classes that help our community members or improve their lives is what Community Education is all about! I can’t wait to see you at one of our upcoming classes in 2023!

Our Sleigh Painting class, in partnership with Nanas Paint Nook, that was held the beginning of December was wildly successful and the end results were stunning. Everyone who attended did such a great job, and the night was really an enjoyable one. I strongly encourage you to check out classes offered through Nanas Paint Nook — you don’t have to be artistic at all to create a beautiful piece of art. We will be partnering to offer another class the beginning of February. Watch for more information about that one, you will NOT want to miss it!

ADVERTISEMENT

We have a position to fill in our Bulldog Kids Care program! A great fit for someone looking for something part-time and for those that love making an impact in a young child's life. It is approximately 20 hours a week. Days and times will vary, but can be flexible.

Please check regularly, via our Facebook page or website , to see what classes and other events are being planned or for important updates. Like our Carlton Community Education page on Facebook, find information on our webpage, or I always welcome phone calls and emails at 218-384-4225 x213 or drose@carlton.k12.mn.us .

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Daisy Rose is the director of Carlton Community Education.