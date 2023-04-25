Community Education Corner: Transportation Night set in Carlton

CARLTON — Did you hear?! I found Spring last week, despite the snow and ice.

It was in Carlton at The Green House, where our spring planting classes were held. Over 110 others also found spring and planted beautiful planters that will soon be showcased on decks and porches! I continue to be thankful for our partnership with The Green House for this class offering. I know MANY who look forward to this class each and every year.

On May 18, at South Terrace Elementary School from 5-7 p.m. will be Transportation Night. All are welcome to attend. There will be lots of different vehicles to explore and B&B Market will have a wagon here selling food. Bring the whole family for a night of entertainment and dinner! The event is free, but the food is available for purchase.

Coming in June … STEM Camp Jr. (June 20-21) and STEM Camp (June 26-29), where the days are filled with different challenges, activities and fun! These camps are highly anticipated and attended. They are open to any kids entering grades 1-6 in the fall 2023. Watch for more information on our website and Facebook page.

Are you looking for a rewarding, flexible and part-time job? We have a couple of positions we are looking to fill on our Community Education Team!

Kids Care Aides—spend your summer playing outside with children and attending fun, local field trips with them. too! A great job for a responsible high school student or an adult looking for a little adventure!

Another available position is a Parent Educator for the Family Friendly Jail Initiative, a partnership between Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, Carlton County Children and Family Services Collaborative and the Carlton School District, to support positive parenting and literacy. The educator would provide male and female incarcerated offenders guidance and education in advancing their parenting skills, in the secure setting of the Carlton County Jail.

Those interested in either of these positions please reach out today or find more information at https://www.carlton.k12.mn.us/o/carlton/page/employment-opportunities.

Like our Carlton Community Education page on Facebook and then check regularly to see what classes and other events are happening. I always welcome phone calls and emails at 218-384-4225, ext. 213, or drose@carlton.k12.mn.us .

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Daisy Rose is the director of Carlton Community Education.