Community Education Corner: Three cheers for the Carlton CE Advisory Board

CARLTON — Winter greetings to you from Carlton Community Education!

Will it ever end?? Eventually … just keep that in mind! I hope you have been able to get out and enjoy the plethora of snow that has graced us this year.

This is the time of year where things are really starting to pick up for planning and programming in the Community Education world: special events, classes, community events, camps and so much more!

This year, in partnership with Wrenshall Community Education, we are bringing back the Father Daughter Ball, and we are so excited to be hosting this very popular event again for members of both of our communities.

Other planning is underway for Transportation Night (May 18), STEM Camp Jr. (June 20-21), STEM Camp (June 26-29), Carlton Daze (July 28-30) and National Night Out (August 1). So much goodness coming your way and it will be here before you know it!

Classes continue to be offered on a variety of topics.

Mindful Yoga is back after a couple months off and began Tuesday, March 14. You can join late or just plan to sign up for our next six-week session which will begin May 2.

Our Container Garden classes offered through The Green House of Carlton are scheduled for the week of April 17. With eight different sessions, there is sure to be one that works for you! Come take part in our most popular class offered through Carlton Community Education. Immerse yourself in the beauty of the flowers blooming, get your hands dirty while planting in the warm soil and a couple weeks later, after your containers have been tended to at The Green House, pick them up and enjoy the beauty of your creation!

Also, painting classes with Nanas Paint Nook continue to be well received and another one is planned for Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m. at South Terrace Elementary. The link to register for this class is https://conta.cc/3xjt9wd.

Pickleball is now being played in Carlton! This class is only for brand new and very beginner players. Currently, it is being held on Friday evenings, and we have a waitlist. If you are interested please contact Carlton Community Education to be added to the list. The hope would be to add more evenings and accommodate more players!

Lastly, I would like to close this article with recognizing the behind the scenes heroes of Community Education programming. They are the CE Advisory Board members who offer guidance, support and so much more when they serve on our board. We recently had two members step down from service, Jodie Johnson and Kim Bryant. We also welcomed two new members, Anna Wills and Heather Gerth.

Our continuing members also deserve mention, too: Ann Butler, Shirley Fahrenholz, Shane Johnson, Wendy Greer and Julianne Emerson (school board representative). A huge thank you to all of them for their dedication and giving of their time to improve and build upon CE programming throughout the Carlton community!

Like our Carlton Community Education page on Facebook and then check regularly to see what classes and other events are happening. I always welcome phone calls and emails at 218-384-4225, ext. 213, or drose@carlton.k12.mn.us .

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Daisy Rose is the director of Carlton Community Education.