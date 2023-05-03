Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community Education Corner: Summer, and Esko Fun Days, are just around the corner

"Our biggest summer event, Esko Fun Days, will be held the first week of August," writes Michele Carlson.

Young boy points at a parade float while being held by his father
Charlie Morgan, 2, of Esko, points while being held up by his dad Matt Morgan, of Esko, as they watched the Esko Fun Days parade along Canosia Road on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The 2023 celebration will be held during the first week in August.
Dan Williamson / 2022 File / Duluth News Tribune
By Michele Carlson / Esko Community Education
Today at 7:00 AM

ESKO — May is a busy time in the schools as kids are out on field trips, preparing for graduation, prom, and moving on up to a new grade!

By the end of the month, teachers, students and parents alike are glad to be enjoying the slower summer months and relaxing in (I’m sure) amazing summer weather.

Our biggest summer event, Esko Fun Days, will be held the first week of August.

Mark your calendars for Aug. 1, which is National Night Out. This year, National Night Out will be held at the Esko fire station from 5:30-7 p.m. We will have our family favorite bubble show along with a free hot dog dinner and a chance to look at all the safety vehicles.

Bingo night will move to follow National Night Out and will be held in the school cafeteria in order to seat all of the people who turn out for this popular event.

Aug. 5 will be filled with the Burkholder 5K, parade, games in Northridge Park and The Northwoods Band at our street dance. To be in the Esko parade, contact Wild Lily Events, who is sponsoring the event this year, at wildlilyeventsmn@gmail.com.

All of the activities and finances for Esko Fun Days are being run by the Esko Community Partnership.

The next planning meeting for the events is June 13 at noon at Esko Town Hall. To become a member, visit https://esko-community-partnership.square.site/.

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County.

Michele Carlson is the Community Education Director for Esko Schools.

