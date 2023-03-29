99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community Education Corner: Spring course offerings abound in Moose Lake

From gardening to pickleball, there are many course offerings available this spring from Moose Lake Community Education, writes Vicki Radzak.

Moose Lake Community School.jpg
Moose Lake Community School
File / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Vicki Radzak / Moose Lake Community Education
Today at 7:00 AM

MOOSE LAKE — Moose Lake Community Education is busy this spring with lots of different courses to offer!

Raised bed gardening, canning and preserving, pickleball 101, financial education workshops centered around retirement and Medicare and a whole slew of woodworking projects from a women’s cutting board class to a top turning class.

Please check out our website at www.mooselake.k12.mn.us for more information, other courses and our upcoming Summer Recreation program.

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Vicki Radzak is the Community Education Director for Moose Lake Community School.

