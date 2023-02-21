99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Community Education Corner: Soul Fusion, Family Open Gym nights and more in Wrenshall

"Our next Family Open Gym will be on March 31 from 6-7 p.m.," writes Ashley Laveau.

Wrenshall Wrens logo.jpg
By Ashley Laveau / Wrenshall Community Education
February 21, 2023 11:00 AM

WRENSHALL — Hello from Wrenshall Community Education! I hope everyone is staying warm and safe through this long winter.

Wrenshall Community Education still has our Soul Fusion class! The class is held on Monday evenings in the Wrenshall School Commons Area at 5:30 p.m. You can purchase an eight-class punch card for $64 or drop-in for $10 per class. You can purchase a punch card through Community Ed at commedu@isd100.org or 218-384-4274, ext. 3100.

We also have Art Club once a month on Thursdays. Our next Art Class will be on March 30 from after school until 4:30 p.m. This is for grades K-6. This class is with our amazing art teacher, and the kids love it!

We had our first session of Lego Club run from January to February. This was a big hit! Our second session will be on Mondays in March: March 6, 13, 20 and 27. This is for grades K-6.

We also have a Doll Club. The kids are able to bring a doll and do different activities with them. We are meeting Monday, Feb. 27 and March 28. Doll Club runs from after school until 4:30 p.m. for children in grades K-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once a month we have a free Family Open Gym. This is open for all ages. Families can come play and exercise together for an hour. It’s great to watch the adults and kids all play together. At our last Family Open gym, participants played a round of flag football. There were adults, teens, and kids playing — they all had a blast! Our next Family Open Gym will be on March 31 from 6-7 p.m.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Cloquet Area Fire District headquarters
Local
The Deep Dive: More on the Cloquet Area Fire District's $10M bonding request
Why is the CAFD pursuing $10 million in bonds for a new station? We talked to Chief Jesse Buhs to get more details.
February 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
storytellers present on stage
Local
Fond du Lac’s bilingual black-tie affair full of stories, Ojibwe culture
An inaugural storytelling gala merged Ojibwe legends with upscale fashion.
February 18, 2023 11:33 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Duluth Media Group News Brief stock photo.jpg
Local
Aircraft makes emergency landing on Big Lake
The pilot realized part of his landing gear broke off on takeoff.
February 18, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cloquet Forestry Center
Local
Still work to be done on Cloquet Forestry Center transfer
“The Cloquet Forestry Center land was taken from the Band and return of the land will help to restore the Band’s homeland,” Rita Karppinen, a Fond du Lac spokesperson, said last week.
February 17, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
FILE:ThomsonTownHall
Local
Thomson Township raises sewer rates $5
The last time the township increased its sewer rate was 2009. The new monthly rate is intended to help sustain the township's sewer fund, officials said.
February 17, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Feb. 17, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
February 17, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cloquet High School
Local
Resources available to Cloquet High School students after classmate jumped from window
A student suffered non-life threatening injuries after jumping out of a second-story window before school started on Thursday, Feb. 16.
February 17, 2023 10:42 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Barks and Books
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A well-read therapy dog, school board news, prep basketball and more
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
February 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
A silhouette of a fighter jet with its landing gear down against the backdrop of a sky at dusk.
Local
LISTEN: Audio of 148th airmen shooting down object over Lake Huron
A general confirmed the first missile missed the object.
February 16, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Barks and Books
Local
Gone to the dogs: Families read with therapy dog at Cloquet Public Library
The monthly program Barks and Books allows kids to enjoy reading their favorite books with a therapy dog by their side.
February 16, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski

We have a new class coming in March called Snack Attack. This class is for preschoolers, kindergartners and their parents/guardians. We’ll have a fun snack planned. After snack time, they will get to run around in the gym or play in the preschool room. This class will be on March 11 from 10-11 a.m. There is a $5 fee.

The Snake Pit will be coming to Wrenshall Community Education on March 23 to visit our elementary students. They will come to educate the students on reptiles and amphibians. They will also be bringing them for the students to look at or hold. There is a fee of $10.

Wrenshall Community Education is teaming up with Carlton Community Education to bring back the Father-Daughter Ball. This will be on April 29. Invitations will come out in March. We are excited to host this amazing event once again!

Flyer with information on Wrenshall Community Education's Early Childhood Screening
Wrenshall Community Education has set its Early Childhood Screening for March 17, 2023.
Contributed / Ashley Laveau

We will be having Early Childhood Screening on March 17 for children from age 3 ½ to 5 years old. If your child still needs to be screened, call 218-384-4274, ext. 3100, or email alaveau@isd100.org to schedule an appointment.

Wrenshall’s Kindergarten Round-Up will be on April 28. More information to come.

Have a great day!

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Ashley Laveau is the Community Education Director for Wrenshall School.

What To Read Next
523715+school-bus-top.jpg
Local
2022-23 Cromwell-Wright School Semester 1 Honor Roll
February 16, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Lego Robotics Showcase, snowshoe walk and more
February 16, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
File: Cloquet Area Fire District
Local
Cloquet Area Fire District Board OKs mental health training contract
February 15, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten