Community Education Corner: Sign up for summer, fall programs in Esko

ESKO — As you are relaxing in the moments after celebrating Christmas and looking forward to the New Year, I want to remind you the deadlines for registration for our summer and fall programs are coming soon.

Young parents are often unaware that they need to begin thinking about Pre-K and child care for the 2023-2024 school year in early spring.

In Esko, we are happy to announce that we are adding another option to our Pre-K School Readiness classes. Currently, we have a three-day morning or afternoon option for our 4-year-old students, and a two-day morning option for 3-year-old students. Next year, we will add a two-day School Readiness Discovery program for our 4-year-old students in the mornings opposite our regular 4-year-old class. This way, parents can choose five days of Pre-K if they want that option, or choose the two-day class alone.

Our Discovery program, as the name implies, will take learning to a deeper level with more hands-on and experiential learning on field trips and offerings of additional programs in the class from places like the Great Lakes Aquarium, Duluth Children’s Museum, and other places, too.

Registration for Cool Kids summer child care for students entering kindergarten in the fall of 2023 through students who just completed grade 5 will take place beginning Feb. 13 with priority given to students who were in the program last summer.

Registration for fall of 2023 before- and after-school care and wrap-around care for Pre-K students will open March 13 with priority to students who are already in the program.

Registration for all of our school readiness programs will begin on March 9 for current students, and then open up to Esko residents on March 13. General registration will open March 16 if there are still spaces available in the programs.

Feel free to call our office at 879-4038 with any questions regarding upcoming registration dates.

Michele Carlson is the Community Education Director for Esko Schools.