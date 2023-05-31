Community Education Corner: Sign up for excursions in Cloquet now

CLOQUET — We have both new opportunities, as well as old time favorites slated for this summer and fall at Cloquet Community Education.

One of our most popular old-time favorites is the annual trip to the Minnesota State Fair. Avoid the traffic and parking by taking a comfortable bus ride with us on Aug. 31. We will be departing at 7 a.m. and returning at 4 p.m., so you have the entire day to see the exhibits, play some games, ride the rides, and eat as much on a stick that you can handle.

For a new bus trip this fall, we will be going to the Renaissance Festival! Enjoy a day at King Henry’s court with plenty of entertainment and food to enjoy! This trip will take place on Sept. 30. Space is limited, so register early.

If a charter boat fishing trip on Lake Superior is more your style, we have that, too! Join Captain Cameron of Team Crush Outdoors (teamcrushoutdoors.com) to learn some techniques for catching the big one. This five-hour class starts bright and early at 5:45 a.m. and requires a Minnesota fishing license. We have several dates this summer to choose from.

Finally, something new for ages 3-18 is our Power Tumbling class. Develop flexibility, strength and coordination in a fun environment.

For all of these opportunities and more, be sure to visit our website, cloquetcommunityed.com. You can also register by calling the office at 218-879-1261.

Erin Bates is the director of Cloquet Community Education.