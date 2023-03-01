99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community Education Corner: Register for 'The Prom' today

"Join us as we board a Minnesota Coach Bus and head to Chanhassen for a day of fun-filled adventure!" writes Roxy Olsen-Hurst

Little girl smiling in a tent at school
Early Childhood Family Education is based on the idea that parents provide their child’s first and most significant learning environment and parents are their children’s first teachers. The programs works to support parents and caregivers and to enhance their ability to provide the best possible environments for a child’s learning and development. Barnum Community Education offers a variety of Early Childhood Classes. Registration for fall 2023-2024 opens April 1.
Contributed / Roxy Olsen-Hurst
By Roxy Olsen-Hurst, Barnum Community Education
March 01, 2023 04:00 PM

BARNUM — Well, with the ice and snow on Monday, Feb. 27, looks like March is coming in like a lion. On a good note, that means it will go out like a lamb … I hope.

We are busy planning summer here at Barnum Community Education. I’m excited to announce that we will have pickleball, the start of disc golf, a bus trip to the Twins Game, wwimming lessons, and so many more classes, events and programs for kids through adults!

Some upcoming Barnum Community Ed happenings include:

Chanhassen Dinner Theater: “The Prom”

Join us as we board a Minnesota Coach Bus and head to Chanhassen for a day of fun-filled adventure! "The Prom" is a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Throw on a corsage, grab your dance partner, and throw up those jazz hands because ... you belong at the prom!

We will stop at the Stacy Kwik Trip on the way down and at Tobies in Hinckley on the way home.

  • When: Saturday, April 1
  • Time: 7:45 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.
  • Where: 7:20 a.m., Perkins, 40th Ave., Duluth; 7:45 a.m., Super One Cloquet; 8 a.m., Barnum High School; 8:15 a.m., Dave’s Oil Willow River.
  • Cost: $110
  • Maximum group size: 56
  • Deadline to register: 9 a.m., Friday, March 3
  • Register by visiting https://isd91.ce.eleyo.com.
Hands-on classes for all ages

  • Cricut 101: Heat Transfer Vinyl is on March 23 for $25
  • Succulent Planters is on March 20 for $30-50, depending upon how many succulents you want
  • Ceramics with Syd has a variety of dates and times on March 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12 for $36
  • Bloody Mary’s & Yoga is on March 19 and April 16 from 11-11:45 a.m. for $10
  • Zumba Session 2 is Mondays from 5:30-6:20 p.m., March 13 to April 24 for $42
  • Board Painting with Sheila on April 18 for $40
  • Finance Classes on Retirement on March 16, April 13, or May 18 at 6:30 p.m., for FREE, although registration is required

We are also excited to offer a “Secret Garden” Semi-Formal Family Dance on April 22 from 4:30-8 p.m. instead of our usual Mother Son/ Father Daughter Dances. Cost is $15 per person and includes photos, dinner by Rustic, and music by Pro Sound & Light. Bring the whole family!
To get more information on any of the opportunities listed or to register, contact Barnum Community Education at 218-389-0108, rolsen@isd91.org or at https://isd91.ce.eleyo.com.

"Community Education Corner" features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Roxy Olsen-Hurst is the director of Barnum Community Education.

