Community Education Corner: Pinehurst Beach hours extended

CLOQUET — We can feel it in the air — summer is coming!

As the temperatures rise, you might start thinking about taking a dip. We are surrounded by rivers and lakes, but if you are looking for something close by, consider coming to the Beach at Pinehurst!

From feedback on a recent survey we conducted, we are expanding our hours this summer. We will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

We are making other changes this summer as well: Life jackets will no longer be required in the canoe and frog slide sections. For the rest of the pond, life jackets are still required for under age 12, unless your child is age 9-11 and passes our swim test or completed level 4 swim lessons with Cloquet Community Education.

We will also have weekly fun activities such as arts/crafts and games.

Finally, you can go on a dino dig. Somewhere in the sand are dinosaur bones to be discovered. Will you be the one to find them?

Come this summer to the beach and find out! We open for the season on Monday, June 12. Early bird discount season passes are available through May 20 on our website cloquetcommunityed.com or by calling 218-879-1261.

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County.

Erin Bates is the director of Cloquet Community Education.