99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Community Education Corner: Pinehurst Beach hours extended

"As the temperatures rise, you might start thinking about taking a dip. We are surrounded by rivers and lakes, but if you are looking for something close by, consider coming to the Beach at Pinehurst!" writes Erin Bates.

Children playing and swimming at the beach
Splashes of water surround swimmers at Pinehurst Beach on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Cloquet. Cloquet Community Education is extending the beach's hours for 2023.
Clint Austin / 2022 File / Duluth News Tribune
By Erin Bates, Cloquet Community Education
Today at 7:00 AM

CLOQUET — We can feel it in the air — summer is coming!

As the temperatures rise, you might start thinking about taking a dip. We are surrounded by rivers and lakes, but if you are looking for something close by, consider coming to the Beach at Pinehurst! 

From feedback on a recent survey we conducted, we are expanding our hours this summer. We will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

We are making other changes this summer as well: Life jackets will no longer be required in the canoe and frog slide sections. For the rest of the pond, life jackets are still required for under age 12, unless your child is age 9-11 and passes our swim test or completed level 4 swim lessons with Cloquet Community Education.  

We will also have weekly fun activities such as arts/crafts and games. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, you can go on a dino dig. Somewhere in the sand are dinosaur bones to be discovered. Will you be the one to find them? 

Come this summer to the beach and find out! We open for the season on Monday, June 12. Early bird discount season passes are available through May 20 on our website  cloquetcommunityed.com  or by calling 218-879-1261.

READ MORE IN EDUCATION
Esko Public Schools
Local
Esko School Board awards $2.1 million in bids for fitness center
Superintendent Aaron Fischer said construction on the new fitness center will begin in June, with an estimated completion date expected in December.
April 13, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Students pose for a photo on a staircase
Local
Barnum High School welcomes National Honor Society members
New members were inducted on Monday, April 10.
April 13, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wrenshall School
Local
Wrenshall School Board looks at budget questions, superintendent hiring and enrollment projections
A look at some of the items on Monday's school board agenda as discussed during the board's committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, April 12.
April 12, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Lumberjack Logo .jpg
Local
Cloquet athletic facility design, financing approved
Construction will start May 15. The new facilities are set to be available for Lumberjack teams on Oct. 16.
April 11, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
People dressed as unicorns pose for a photo
Local
Community Education Corner: National Unicorn Day, pickleball and more
Roxy Olsen-Hurst shares what Barnum Community Education has been up to, and gives us a look at some of the upcoming classes.
April 11, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Roxy Olsen-Hurst, Barnum Community Education
Garfield School
Local
The Deep Dive: Cloquet School Board to vote on athletic complex proposal
The cost of the base project comes in at $4.57 million.
April 05, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
light-skinned woman with short hair and blue polo shirt speaks at podium with people holding signs in background
Minnesota
Minnesota K-12 teachers rally for pension reform
About 500-700 people visited the Capitol in St. Paul to advocate for changes to the statewide pension plan for public school teachers.
April 03, 2023 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
012523.N.FF.ADOPTIONFOLO
News
From government accountability to adoptions, local news can make a difference
Local journalists are uniquely positioned to influence change by bringing issues to the public's attention. This article is a part of Trust Week, a Forum Communications series.
April 03, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Kaity Young
Xander Little
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Archery in schools program hits its mark in Minnesota
The indoor-archery program builds confidence, skills and interest in the outdoors.
March 31, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
The College of St. Scholastica’s Health Science Center. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Health
St. Scholastica uses $3.9M federal grant to help area schools with mental health
Graduate students in the occupational therapy program will provide support to students and faculty to assist in filling unmet needs.
March 30, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County.

Erin Bates is the director of Cloquet Community Education.

What To Read Next
Snowfall map.png
Local
Duluth could near snowfall record as winter weather returns
April 15, 2023 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
A river flows while a paper mill can be seen in the distance.
Local
Cloquet Sappi mill evacuated as St. Louis River rises
April 14, 2023 05:52 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for April 14, 2023
April 14, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Barn on fire
Local
Barnum family 'so very grateful' for support following barn fire
April 13, 2023 08:31 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Woman poses next to dog grooming table
Local
Esko woman opens home-based dog grooming business
April 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Player holds ball near hoop.
Prep
Cloquet's Marco Mayorga defies the odds as undersized center
April 13, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Ice and debris traveling in a river
Weather
Duluth 0.3 inches shy of winter snow record; heavy snow continues along South Shore
April 17, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  John Myers