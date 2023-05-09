Community Education Corner: Outdoor offerings abound in Moose Lake

MOOSE LAKE — We’re shifting gears and getting ready for the planting season and summer at Moose Lake Community Ed.

The raised beds in our community garden and orchard are now available to rent for the season as well as a How To Get The Most Out Of Your Raised Bed and a Canning and Preserving class.

Among the many classes and camps we’re offering, you’ll find we have activities for both youth and adults this summer and our shop room will be buzzing with a variety of classes offered by Grant Kaihoi. Check out our website and Facebook page for more information!

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Vicki Radzak is the Community Education Director for Moose Lake Community School.