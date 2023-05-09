99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Community Education Corner: Outdoor offerings abound in Moose Lake

Community members can learned how to garden, can and preserve food with Moose Lake Community Education.

Moose Lake Community School.jpg
Moose Lake Community School
File / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Vicki Radzak / Moose Lake Community Education
May 09, 2023 at 1:00 PM

MOOSE LAKE — We’re shifting gears and getting ready for the planting season and summer at Moose Lake Community Ed.

The raised beds in our community garden and orchard are now available to rent for the season as well as a How To Get The Most Out Of Your Raised Bed and a Canning and Preserving class.

Among the many classes and camps we’re offering, you’ll find we have activities for both youth and adults this summer and our shop room will be buzzing with a variety of classes offered by Grant Kaihoi. Check out our website and Facebook page for more information!

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Vicki Radzak is the Community Education Director for Moose Lake Community School.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

What To Read Next
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Pancake breakfast for Fallon Dahl, Sjodin Strong Benefit and more
May 04, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
053022.N.MPR.NEWSPAPER3.jpg
Minnesota
'Hyperlocal' news fading away as rural Minnesota newspapers disappear, report says
May 03, 2023 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Melissa Van Der Stad
FILE: Minnesota Sex Offender Program Moose Lake
Local
Moose Lake sex offender charged with attempted murder of staff member
May 03, 2023 07:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Scanlon man loses bid to overturn life sentence for kidnapping, raping woman
May 06, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Prep lacrosse
Prep
Lacrosse continues to gain traction in the Northland
May 04, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Bear activity picks up
May 10, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota fishing license
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota fishing license sales down so far
May 10, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  John Myers