Community Education Corner: National Unicorn Day, pickleball and more

BARNUM — Did you know that April 9 is National Unicorn Day? Here in Barnum, we celebrate the day by spreading sunshine, happiness, bubbles and everything unicorn!

“Life lessons from a unicorn: Anything is possible. There is magic inside of you. It’s OK to be different. Dreams can come true. You don’t need wings to fly. Always believe in yourself. Sparkle and Shine wherever you go. Stay strong and never give up. Dream Big Dreams.” –Unknown.

Some upcoming Barnum Community Ed happenings include:

Pickleball: Have you been curious about pickleball? Have no idea what it is? Here is your chance to come learn more about it! This class is for those new to pickleball or consider themselves beginner players. Beginners are welcome to just come play in a laid back, friendly environment. Bring your own paddle (some will be on hand if you don’t have one) and join the fun! We have three courts available for play. Our instructors will be on hand to teach most nights!

The class is held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays through June 6 in the Barnum Elementary Cafeteria (enter in the door off the bus alley). The instructors are Dale and Irene Anderson, and other community members. The cost is $7 per person, per week. A maximum of 10 people are allowed each Tuesday.

NEW CLASS! Fishing with Noah Wells: Instructor Noah, a senior at Esko, just declared his intention to compete in bass fishing for Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. Noah has been fishing since an early age and competing since he was in sixth grade. We look forward to Noah sharing his love for fishing with us in this three-class series! The cost is $25 per person for all three classes. The deadline to register is April 27. A youth option is available, too.

Class #1 is Basic Gear for Adults. This class will go over the basic gear needed to begin fishing — types of rods and reels; bait and lure selection; and lake resources will be shared. The class will be held from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on May 4 in the Barnum High School Commons Area.

Class #2 is Casting & Tying for Adults. This class will teach the basics of tying, casting and safe fish handling. We will practice casting as well. It will be held from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on May 11 in the Barnum High School Commons Area.

Class #3 is Shoreline Fishing for Adults. This class will allow you to put your new skills to test! The group will meet at 9 a.m. May 20 at a location to be announced.

Summer Recreation Programming opens online May 12. Twins Game, World of Wheels, Women’s Walking Group, T-ball, Instructional Ball, Swimming Lessons, Summer Tutoring, and SO many more classes

To get more information or to register, contact Barnum Community Education at 218-389-0108, rolsen@isd91.org or at https://isd91.ce.eleyo.com.

"Community Education Corner" features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Roxy Olsen-Hurst is the director of Barnum Community Education.