Community Education Corner: Make memories this summer in Barnum

BARNUM — This summer, put your phone away for a few days. Make some memories that no one knows about. Make some memories that are just yours.

Cassie Janke, right, of Northern Outdoor Adventure Club, teaches students archery. Contributed / Roxy Olsen-Hurst

Here at Barnum Community Education, we are offering a bunch of memory-making summer classes! We have variety of classes from pickleball to T-ball to karate to gun safety.

Some upcoming Barnum Community Ed happenings include:

Gun Safety Field Day on June 11

T-Ball and Instructional Ball, July 24-Aug. 3

Uechi-Ryu Karate-do Kenyukai, July 11-Aug. 22

Jazz it up with Ava and Miami from Diamond Dance, June 12-20

Theater Camp, June 12-16

Pickleball indoors, Tuesdays

Band lessons with Mr. G, Wednesdays

Keeping the End of Life Sacred informational night on June 7

Death Café, second Monday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m.

Free car seat safety checks

Swimming lessons, July 10-20

Dog obedience, June 13-July 11

Elementary girls and boys basketball camps, the week of June 19

Grades 5-6 tackle football starts in July

Driver’s education

Summer reads and tutoring, all summer

Tech and Coffee, the first Thursday of each month

Pop-Up Yoga with Suzy

American Girl Doll Summer Camp on Aug. 14

Women’s Walking Club held Wednesday evenings on the bike trail

AGE to age Family Nights, June 14 is a BUBBLE DANCE with Diamond M.C. Entertainment

CABS Babysitting and Home Alone classes held as a partnership with Carlton and Willow River Community Education

Northern Outdoor Adventure Club classes

Intro to Woodworking Tools held July 6

Women’s Cutting Board Class on Aug. 8-9

Kids cross cutting class, July 31

Box building class held on July 11-12

We also offer some field trip options for any child in grades K-6!

Reader Buddies Kenny and Scott pose for a photo with their second grade reader buddies. Every Tuesday, 15 Reader Buddy Volunteers come read to 19 second grade students for an hour. Contributed / Rosy Olsen-Hurst

To get more information or to register, contact Barnum Community Education at 218-389-0108, rolsen@isd91.org or at https://isd91.ce.eleyo.com.

"Community Education Corner" features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Roxy Olsen-Hurst is the director of Barnum Community Education.