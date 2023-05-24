99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Community Education Corner: Make memories this summer in Barnum

"Here at Barnum Community Education, we are offering a bunch of memory-making summer classes! We have variety of classes from pickleball to T-ball to karate to gun safety," writes Roxy Olsen-Hurst.

People pose for a photo after cleaning garbage up along the highway
Bomber Club Staff picking garbage on Monday, May 22, for their Adopt-a-Highway Stretch on Carlton County Road 61 in Barnum.
Contributed / Roxy Olsen-Hurst
By Roxy Olsen-Hurst, Barnum Community Education
Today at 7:00 AM

BARNUM — This summer, put your phone away for a few days. Make some memories that no one knows about. Make some memories that are just yours.

Woman explains how to use a bow and arrow to three girls, who are holding bows
Cassie Janke, right, of Northern Outdoor Adventure Club, teaches students archery.
Contributed / Roxy Olsen-Hurst

Here at Barnum Community Education, we are offering a bunch of memory-making summer classes! We have variety of classes from pickleball to T-ball to karate to gun safety.

Some upcoming Barnum Community Ed happenings include: 

  • Gun Safety Field Day on June 11
  • T-Ball and Instructional Ball, July 24-Aug. 3
  • Uechi-Ryu Karate-do Kenyukai, July 11-Aug. 22
  • Jazz it up with Ava and Miami from Diamond Dance, June 12-20
  • Theater Camp, June 12-16
  • Pickleball indoors, Tuesdays
  • Band lessons with Mr. G, Wednesdays
  • Keeping the End of Life Sacred informational night on June 7
  • Death Café, second Monday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m.
  • Free car seat safety checks
  • Swimming lessons, July 10-20
  • Dog obedience, June 13-July 11
  • Elementary girls and boys basketball camps, the week of June 19
  • Grades 5-6 tackle football starts in July
  • Driver’s education
  • Summer reads and tutoring, all summer
  • Tech and Coffee, the first Thursday of each month
  • Pop-Up Yoga with Suzy
  • American Girl Doll Summer Camp on Aug. 14
  • Women’s Walking Club held Wednesday evenings on the bike trail
  • AGE to age Family Nights, June 14 is a BUBBLE DANCE with Diamond M.C. Entertainment
  • CABS Babysitting and Home Alone classes held as a partnership with Carlton and Willow River Community Education
  • Northern Outdoor Adventure Club classes
  • Intro to Woodworking Tools held July 6
  • Women’s Cutting Board Class on Aug. 8-9
  • Kids cross cutting class, July 31
  • Box building class held on July 11-12

We also offer some field trip options for any child in grades K-6!

Two men pose with three children holding books that they read together
Reader Buddies Kenny and Scott pose for a photo with their second grade reader buddies. Every Tuesday, 15 Reader Buddy Volunteers come read to 19 second grade students for an hour.
Contributed / Rosy Olsen-Hurst

To get more information or to register, contact Barnum Community Education at 218-389-0108, rolsen@isd91.org or at https://isd91.ce.eleyo.com.

"Community Education Corner" features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Roxy Olsen-Hurst is the director of Barnum Community Education.

