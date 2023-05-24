Community Education Corner: Make memories this summer in Barnum
BARNUM — This summer, put your phone away for a few days. Make some memories that no one knows about. Make some memories that are just yours.
Here at Barnum Community Education, we are offering a bunch of memory-making summer classes! We have variety of classes from pickleball to T-ball to karate to gun safety.
Some upcoming Barnum Community Ed happenings include:
- Gun Safety Field Day on June 11
- T-Ball and Instructional Ball, July 24-Aug. 3
- Uechi-Ryu Karate-do Kenyukai, July 11-Aug. 22
- Jazz it up with Ava and Miami from Diamond Dance, June 12-20
- Theater Camp, June 12-16
- Pickleball indoors, Tuesdays
- Band lessons with Mr. G, Wednesdays
- Keeping the End of Life Sacred informational night on June 7
- Death Café, second Monday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m.
- Free car seat safety checks
- Swimming lessons, July 10-20
- Dog obedience, June 13-July 11
- Elementary girls and boys basketball camps, the week of June 19
- Grades 5-6 tackle football starts in July
- Driver’s education
- Summer reads and tutoring, all summer
- Tech and Coffee, the first Thursday of each month
- Pop-Up Yoga with Suzy
- American Girl Doll Summer Camp on Aug. 14
- Women’s Walking Club held Wednesday evenings on the bike trail
- AGE to age Family Nights, June 14 is a BUBBLE DANCE with Diamond M.C. Entertainment
- CABS Babysitting and Home Alone classes held as a partnership with Carlton and Willow River Community Education
- Northern Outdoor Adventure Club classes
- Intro to Woodworking Tools held July 6
- Women’s Cutting Board Class on Aug. 8-9
- Kids cross cutting class, July 31
- Box building class held on July 11-12
We also offer some field trip options for any child in grades K-6!
To get more information or to register, contact Barnum Community Education at 218-389-0108, rolsen@isd91.org or at https://isd91.ce.eleyo.com.
"Community Education Corner" features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Roxy Olsen-Hurst is the director of Barnum Community Education.
