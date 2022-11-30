Community Education Corner: Firemen's Bingo happening Saturday

WRENSHALL — Happy Holidays from Wrenshall Community Education! We’ve had a lot of fun so far this year.

Our Soul Fusion exercise class is still up and running on Mondays at 5:30 p.m.! This is a great and fun exercise!

Saturday, Dec. 3, the Wrenshall Fire Department will be putting on Firemen’s Bingo in the Wrenshall School Gym at 7 p.m.

The junior high is hosting Christmas cookies with Santa for our elementary students on Dec. 9.

Our art teacher also hosts Art Club one Thursday a month for students in grades 3-6. The sessions run from after school until 4:30 p.m. This month's meeting is Thursday, Dec. 1. January's meeting will be held on Jan. 26.

The Lake Superior ZooMobile is coming back to Wrenshall to do a presentation on frogs and turtles for our preschoolers!

On Dec. 12, Nanas Paint Nook is coming to do a Christmas painting with grades 3-6.

We started a Doll Club in November and will be having another meeting on Dec. 20. The kids will get to decorate a cookie with their doll.

Coming in January: Lego Club and Auctioneer Lessons!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

For more information about the events listed, contact Wrenshall Community Education at commedu@isd100.org or 218-384-4274, ext. 3100.

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Ashley Laveau is the Community Education Director for Wrenshall School.