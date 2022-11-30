Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Community Education Corner: Firemen's Bingo happening Saturday

Wrenshall Community Education Director Ashley Laveau gives an update on course offerings and events:

Wrenshall Wrens logo.jpg
By Ashley Laveau / Wrenshall Community Education
November 30, 2022 09:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WRENSHALL — Happy Holidays from Wrenshall Community Education! We’ve had a lot of fun so far this year.

Our Soul Fusion exercise class is still up and running on Mondays at 5:30 p.m.! This is a great and fun exercise!

Saturday, Dec. 3, the Wrenshall Fire Department will be putting on Firemen’s Bingo in the Wrenshall School Gym at 7 p.m.

The junior high is hosting Christmas cookies with Santa for our elementary students on Dec. 9.

Our art teacher also hosts Art Club one Thursday a month for students in grades 3-6. The sessions run from after school until 4:30 p.m. This month's meeting is Thursday, Dec. 1. January's meeting will be held on Jan. 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lake Superior ZooMobile is coming back to Wrenshall to do a presentation on frogs and turtles for our preschoolers!

MORE LOCAL NEWS:
Duluth SNOWSTORM
  1. Blizzard, storm warnings continue as winds increase Friday
  2. Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
  3. Matters of Record for Dec. 23, 2022

On Dec. 12, Nanas Paint Nook is coming to do a Christmas painting with grades 3-6.

We started a Doll Club in November and will be having another meeting on Dec. 20. The kids will get to decorate a cookie with their doll.

Coming in January: Lego Club and Auctioneer Lessons!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

For more information about the events listed, contact Wrenshall Community Education at commedu@isd100.org or 218-384-4274, ext. 3100.

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Ashley Laveau is the Community Education Director for Wrenshall School.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONWRENSHALL SCHOOLS
What to read next
Brooklyn Nilsen, 8, of Carlton, helps her friend Wyatt Clark, 5, of Wrenshall, tie his skates
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Almost-Christmas edition
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
December 23, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Christmas Tree with Decorations
Local
Where to recycle fresh-cut Christmas trees
Christmas trees, like yard waste, are banned from landfills in Minnesota, but there are several sites in the area that will accept trees after the holidays for recycling.
December 22, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Carlton County DAV Christmas dinner, library events, Tech and Coffee and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
December 22, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Debra Madson Chris
Local
Christmas Lighting Challenge announces winners
Homes and businesses in Duluth, Superior, Cloquet and Hermantown participated.
December 22, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports