Community Education Corner: Exercise, painting courses and more in Carlton

CARLTON — Happy New Year from Carlton Community Education!

I hope this new year has found you enjoying life and trying out new things! But if not and you are still seeking a new challenge or an exciting way to move your body and exercise you will want to check out our newest fitness class!

Powered by the explosively fun, and globally appealing Bollywood culture, Bombay Jam is the ultimate dance fitness, total body workout that is effective, safe and packed with authentic Bollywood flavor!

It's a total body workout as cardio and toning routines are combined in one action-packed class. This high-energy program has a serious focus on integrating fun and fitness. A new six-week session begins on Monday, Feb. 6 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Contact the Carlton Community Education office ASAP if you want to register!

If fitness classes are not what you are looking for, what about a really fun painting experience?

There is another class with Nanas Paint Nook coming Tuesday, Feb. 7 at South Terrace Elementary, painting an adorable snowman or a snowy deer scene. The link to register for this class is https://conta.cc/3VkvOPX .

The best part about this class is you leave feeling pretty good about your artistic ability, even if you think it is lacking or non-existent!

Plans are starting to form for our popular Transportation Night event. It is scheduled for May 18. The night is filled with all things vehicles — various trucks, emergency vehicles, garbage trucks, rock crawlers and more! A fun night for the whole family. Watch for more details in the future.

Summer camps, other community events and lots more is being planned too … so much to look forward to in the coming months! Just keep reminding yourself of that as we all navigate our Minnesota winter. Stay warm and healthy!

Please check regularly, via our Facebook page or website , to see what classes and other events are being planned or for important updates. Like our Carlton Community Education page on Facebook, find information on our webpage, or I always welcome phone calls and emails at 218-384-4225 x213 or drose@carlton.k12.mn.us .

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Daisy Rose is the director of Carlton Community Education.