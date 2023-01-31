6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Community Education Corner: Exercise, painting courses and more in Carlton

Daisy Rose gives us an update on Carlton Community Education's latest offerings:

Carlton High School Winter.jpg
Carlton Middle and High School.
File / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Daisy Rose / Carlton Community Education
January 31, 2023 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CARLTON — Happy New Year from Carlton Community Education!

I hope this new year has found you enjoying life and trying out new things! But if not and you are still seeking a new challenge or an exciting way to move your body and exercise you will want to check out our newest fitness class!

Powered by the explosively fun, and globally appealing Bollywood culture, Bombay Jam is the ultimate dance fitness, total body workout that is effective, safe and packed with authentic Bollywood flavor!

It's a total body workout as cardio and toning routines are combined in one action-packed class. This high-energy program has a serious focus on integrating fun and fitness. A new six-week session begins on Monday, Feb. 6 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Contact the Carlton Community Education office ASAP if you want to register!

If fitness classes are not what you are looking for, what about a really fun painting experience?

ADVERTISEMENT

There is another class with Nanas Paint Nook coming Tuesday, Feb. 7 at South Terrace Elementary, painting an adorable snowman or a snowy deer scene. The link to register for this class is https://conta.cc/3VkvOPX .

The best part about this class is you leave feeling pretty good about your artistic ability, even if you think it is lacking or non-existent!

Plans are starting to form for our popular Transportation Night event. It is scheduled for May 18. The night is filled with all things vehicles — various trucks, emergency vehicles, garbage trucks, rock crawlers and more! A fun night for the whole family. Watch for more details in the future.

Summer camps, other community events and lots more is being planned too … so much to look forward to in the coming months! Just keep reminding yourself of that as we all navigate our Minnesota winter. Stay warm and healthy!

MORE EDUCATION COVERAGE:
teacher of the year 2023.png
  1. 2 Northland educators among 'Teacher of the Year' nominees
  2. Community Education Corner: Mark your calendar for the Groundhog Medallion Hunt
  3. Cloquet School Board OKs two contracts for athletic facility project

Please check regularly, via our Facebook page or website , to see what classes and other events are being planned or for important updates. Like our Carlton Community Education page on Facebook, find information on our webpage, or I always welcome phone calls and emails at 218-384-4225 x213 or drose@carlton.k12.mn.us .

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County. Daisy Rose is the director of Carlton Community Education.

Related Topics: CARLTONCARLTON SCHOOLSEDUCATION
What To Read Next
IMG_8029.jpg
Local
Thomson Township residents push back on proposed private driveway ordinance
After an hour of comments and discussion with over 40 residents, Board Chair Ruth Janke said the township will take the ordinance back to the drawing board.
January 30, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Police lights.jpg
Local
Cloquet man arrested for possession of child porn
James Tuttle, 31, faces two counts of possession and dissemination of pornographic material involving minors.
January 30, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Jan. 27, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
January 27, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Z62_0860.jpg
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Food for Thought goes in-person, an update on Dwight Cadwell and more
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
January 27, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten