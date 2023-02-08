99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Community Education Corner: Mark your calendar for Esko's 1st annual Winterfest

"This event will combine fun for kids and families along with food and a business expo," writes Michele Carlson.

Esko Eskomos logo_web.jpg
Contributed / Michele Carlson
By Michele Carlson / Esko Community Education
February 07, 2023 07:00 PM
ESKO — After this recent cold snap, I think most people are counting the days until spring — it’s 42 by the way.

In Esko, we have been planning a new event in conjunction with Esko Community Partnership. Planning makes the time go by just a little faster!

On Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., we will host the first annual Winterfest. This event will combine fun for kids and families along with food and a business expo. Our student leadership group, Esko Leads, will offer carnival-type games in the varsity gym. Each game will cost $1, and the proceeds will be given directly to the groups running the games. Some options include face painting, ring pop toss, a sucker pull and an obstacle course.

In addition, our ECFE staff will have a sensory zone for children pre-K and younger. Kids will get to experience all kinds of fun and messy play that many parents avoid at home.

Our School Readiness staff will offer a science zone for kids K-5 with several STEM activities. Both of these options are $1 each. Mike’s Cafe & Pizzeria will be on-site offering concessions, pizza and soup in the cafeteria.

We are happy to say we have 15 businesses in our first event offering information and items for sale. We will have favorites like Stardust & Clay jewelry, ‘sota pup grooming, Lurue & Sue bracelets, Northern Outdoors Club, Rootstock Herbal, Zyia Active, Pampered Chef and more! Stop by to support these Esko area businesses!

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County.

Michele Carlson is the Community Education Director for Esko Schools.

