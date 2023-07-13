Community Calendar: Wrong Days in Wright and more

Friday, July 14

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wrong Days in Wright. The 58th annual celebration kicks off with a rummage sale from 1-5 p.m. at St. John’s Church. The steak fry runs from 4-7 p.m. at the Big Top (to-go orders are available). A youth bean bag tournament starts at 5 p.m., followed by a teen dance in the Big Top from 7-10 p.m. OGNIB takes place at 7 p.m. at Bethlehem Church, with proceeds going to the Senior Citizen building. Fireworks will take place at dusk. Kids games will be available throughout the event.

Saturday, July 15

Wrong Days in Wright. The 58th annual celebration continues Saturday with a rummage sale at St. John’s Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. The event also features kids games, music in the park, food vendors, crafters, a flea market, a cribbage tournament, a bean bag tournament, mixed softball and volleyball tournaments, a medallion hunt and more.

Sunday, July 16

BBQ Picnic Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Finlandia Beach Club, 7062 Nickerson Rd., Saginaw. Members of the public are welcome. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12; and children under 6 are free.

Wrong Days in Wright. The 58th annual event wraps up with mixed softball and volleyball tournaments and the raffle ticket drawing at 6 p.m. at Kalli’s Place.

Community Dinner, 5 p.m., Common Grounds Coffee Bar and Deli, 103 Avenue C, Cloquet. Common Ground Coffee Bar and Deli hosts a free community dinner of pulled pork sandwiches, salad and dessert. There is no cost to attend and all are welcome.

Auditions for County Seat Theater’s production of “Deer Camp,” 6 p.m., Encore! Performing Arts Center, 2035 Minnesota Highway 33 South, Cloquet. More information, including audition packets, are available at countyseattheater.com.

Monday, July 17

NASA Space Camp: Sound Off! 1-4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Students will work together as they learn about sound and how to make louds things quieter. Space Camp will meet Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21 from 1-4 p.m. There is also an optional event on Thursday, July 20 until 6:30 p.m. Registration is required and limited to students entering grades 5-9. Call 218-879-1531 to register or to get more information.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover, 5:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Children ages 0-5 are invited to visit the library with their stuffed animal and their caregivers at 5:30 p.m. and enjoy Storytime! They can leave their stuffed animals at the library for a sleepover and come pick them up the next afternoon to find out how much fun they had at the library!

Tuesday, July 18

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, July 19

Let’s Send Letters! 10:30-11:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. With the help of the Cloquet Post Office, children will learn how to send letters and how mail gets to its destination. Letter writing materials, envelopes and stamps will be provided. All ages welcome.

Thursday, July 20

CareerForce Help, noon to 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

“Dogs! A Tail-Wagging Musical,” 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Encore! Performing Arts Center, 2035 Minnesota Highway 33 South, Cloquet. The production features children in first grade and up who attend County Seat Theater’s summer camp. The musical features Ralph and Angel, who care for homeless dogs at the local animal shelter. But time is limited, and only a miracle can save the furry characters. Tickets available at countyseattheater.com.

Esko Historical Society meeting, 4 p.m., Thomson Township Hall, 25 Harney Road. Visitors are invited.

Family Movie Night, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Burger and Coney Cookout, 4-7 p.m., Cloquet VFW, 210 Arch St. The Cloquet American Legion Auxiliary hosts a burger and coney cookout. Burgers are $9, a burger with fries is $10, a coney is $5, a cony with fries is $7, hot dogs are $4 and fries are $3. Get a free dessert with purchase. All proceeds go to support programs for local veterans.

Friday, July 21

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Monday, July 24

Kids and Family Yoga, 10-10:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, July 25

Pop-Up Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Sweet Land Farm.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Between the Lines Book Club, 3:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. This month’s discussion will be focused on “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah. Light refreshments will be provided.

Wednesday, July 26

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Thursday, July 27

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Barnum Area Senior Center, 3794 Main St. Refreshments will be served.

Friday, July 28

Bubble Wonders, 10 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. A bubble magic show.

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Recurring events

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Esko Museum, 12 W. Highway 61, Esko. Open 2-5 p.m. Sundays from July through August. Admission is free, donations accepted.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

House District 11A DFL, third Wednesday of the month, 6 p.m., Cloquet Public Library and via Zoom. Please contact Sophia Campbell at farmettecampbell@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org.

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org.