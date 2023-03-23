Community Calendar: Woodland Art Expo, Cooking Around the World and more

Friday, March 24

Woodland Art Expo, 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. The event runs from March 24-26 and will feature woodland artists and demonstrations; workshops and seminars; and traditional games. The expo is free to attend. For more information, contact Roxanne DeLille, FDLTCC Dean of Indigenous and Academic Affairs at roxanned@fdltcc.edu, or visit https://fdltcc.edu/event/woodlands-art-expo/.

Monday, March 27

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, March 28

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Between the Lines Book Club, 3:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Cooking Around the World from the Library Kitchen, 5:30-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Attendees will make Polish Kapusta and Pierogi with Justin. Registration is required - call 218-879-1531 to register.

Wednesday, March 29

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is needed.

Thursday, March 30

Family Movie Night, 4-6 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, April 4

The St. Louis River Area of Concern: From a Fond du Lac Viewpoint, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Stoney Brook Creek Room at Black Bear Casino Resort, Carlton. Speakers from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa will share their unique cultural perspectives about the St. Louis River Area of Concern, their partnership role and their own natural resource management efforts. Around the Earth drum group will open with song and Naawakwe will share Ojibwe place names in the Estuary. St. Louis River Area of Concern Coordinators will share plans for their work in 2023. The event is free and open to the public. It is hosted by the St. Louis River Alliance, on behalf of the St. Louis River Area of Concern coordinating partners: the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Wednesday, April 5

Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is needed.

Thursday, April 6

Tech & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., Chickadee Coffeehouse & Deli, 3691 Alan Syverson Dr., Barnum. Barnum Community Education staff and Nathan Rimolde from RTS will be on hand to help people get their tech questions answered. They’ll be able to help with smartphones, Nooks, Kindles, iPads, laptops, social media, bluetooth and more. Coffee and tea will be available.

Genealogy Brown Bag Lunch Sessions, noon to 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Archivist Christopher Welter with the Iron Range Research Center will teach attendees how and where to look for birth and marriage notices, obituaries, business news, sports honors, scandalous affairs, criminal offenses, real estate transactions, out-of-town travel, house calls and social gatherings. Those who participate should bring along their lunch. Light refreshments will be served.

Friday, April 7

Spring Forestry Adventure Days, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cloquet Forestry Center. Children from age 3 through grade 6 are invited to attend Spring Forestry Adventure Days on April 7 or 10. There will be two sessions each day. The cost to attend is $17 for the full day or $9 per session. The first session runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon, with session two starting at 12:30 p.m. and finishing by 4 p.m. Children ages 3-5 must be accompanied by an adult. Students in grades 7-12 are invited to attend as event helpers. Anyone interested in attending, whether as a participant or helper, must register by contacting Rachael Olesiak at 218-726-6409 or rolesiak@umn.edu. Lunch and snacks are included. Meatless and gluten free options are available upon request.

Recurring events

A Nesting Place, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month starting April 11, 1-2 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital. A Nesting Place is a group for new moms or women in their third trimester. The free group is facilitated by Kelly Walsh, OTR/L. Babies do not have to be born at CMH for their mothers to attend the group. Topics for discussion may range from pelvic health and breastfeeding to car seat safety or other issues participants would like to discuss. The first meeting will be held April 11. For more information or to register, go to cloquethospital.com or call 218-878-7040.

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .