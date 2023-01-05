Community Calendar: Wii-aadizookewag, library events and more

Saturday, Jan. 7

Wii-aadizookewag (Storytelling) with the FDL Language Program, 5-6 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Commons. Join FDLTCC for storytelling events leading up to the 4th Annual Ojibwe Language Symposium in February. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with Dinner (Onaagoshi-wiisiniyaang), followed by Storytelling (Aadizooked) at 6 p.m. Aadizookaan are legends told during the winter. They provide teachings and understandings of the world. Aadizookewin is a vital part of the indigenous educational system. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact WilliamHowesIII@FDLREZ.com or CharlesSmith@FDLREZ.com .

Monday, Jan. 9

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Ping Pong and Air Hockey, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Cloquet Public Library Book Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Friday, Jan. 13

2023 Gichi Manidoo Giizis Traditional Pow Wow, Jan. 13-14, Black Bear Casino and Hotel-Otter Creek Event Center, Carlton. The Thirteen Moons Fond du Lac Tribal College Extension Program hosts the pow wow to celebrate taking care of the land and community. The mission of the 2023 Gichi Manidoo Giizis Traditional Pow Wow is to bring together community members and federal, tribal, and state organizations to learn from one another about how we take care of the land and community. Representatives from organizations will be available to answer questions and provide information on sustainable agriculture, natural resources programs for landowners, and education and career opportunities through college and university programs. In addition, those representatives will learn from community member’s the traditions of the Anishinaabe culture, language and best practices of taking care of the land and community. Registration begins at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by the Grand Entry at 7 p.m. On Saturday, registration begins at 10 a.m., with a Grand Entry held at 1 p.m. and at 7 p.m. A feast will start at 5 p.m. For more information on having a vendor table, contact Nikki Crowe at 218-878-7148; on drum sign up, contact Phil Savage at 218-878-7123; and on having an information table, contact Courtney Kowalczak at 218-879-0862.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Monday, Jan. 16

Child and Babysitting Safety Program, 9 a.m. to noon, South Terrace Elementary School, 530 Stine Dr., Carlton. The Child and Babysitting Safety Program (CABS) from the American Safety and Health Institute provides everything you need to know for safe and successful babysitting. Students must be present for the entire class and complete achievement of the core learning objectives to receive certification for two years. Students attend the course independently and should come prepared with a notebook and pen. The cost to take the class is $50 per person. Children age 11 and up are eligible to enroll. The deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 6. Contact drose@carlton.k12.mn.us to register or call 218-384-4225 x213.

Home Alone, 12:30-2:30 p.m., South Terrace Elementary School, 530 Stine Dr., Carlton. The course for children ages 8 and up will address several topics related to being "home alone," including age guidelines, safe habits, handling the unexpected, gun safety, severe weather, fire safety, intruders and first aid tips. Students attend the course independently and should come prepared with a notebook and pen. Parents are encouraged to review the take home information and discuss it with their child. The cost to attend is $30 per person. The deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 6. Contact drose@carlton.k12.mn.us to register or call 218-384-4225 x213. Children can enroll in both classes at a reduced fee of $75. Those who take both classes are welcome to pack a lunch and eat with the instructor, Ariane Bromberg, from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Car Seat Check-Up Event, 4-6 p.m., Cloquet Area Fire District Station 1, 508 Cloquet Ave., Cloquet. Nationally-certified technicians will check your child's car seat for free to make sure it is installed correctly and educate you on how to keep your child safe in the vehicle. Car seats will be checked on a first come, first served basis.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Basic Computing for Adults - Part 1, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Cloquet Public Library. Registration is required - call 218-879-1531 to register.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, Jan. 19

CareerForce Help, noon to 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Food for Thought - A Tasting Event, 4:30-7 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Commons. The annual food and wine tasting event will feature entree, dessert and beverage samples, as well as a silent auction and raffle. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. The event raises money for student scholarships. More information can be found by searching “Food for Thought - A Tasting Event” on Facebook.

Family Game Night, 5-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Recurring events

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .