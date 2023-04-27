Community Calendar: Volunteer Clean-Up Day at Jay Cooke, Mini Pow-Wow honoring FDLTCC grads and more

Friday, April 28

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, April 29

Community Volunteer Clean-up Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jay Cooke State Park. Winter storms that brought down thousands of trees and branches at the park have made a mess of the visitor center picnic grounds. This busy area is used by visitors and for upcoming spring field trips by schools. Park officials are seeking volunteers to help pick up branches, clear paths and open up areas for program activities. Drop in anytime from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to assist in branch pick-up and raking. Please bring work gloves or rakes if you have them. Meet at the River Inn Interpretive Center and ask for the naturalist, who explain what needs to be done. While the event is free, a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is required. Permits can be purchased at the park office upon arrival. The cost is $7 for the day or $35 for a year.

Sunday, April 30

2023 Mini Pow-Wow Honoring Graduates, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College gym. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., followed by a feast at 11 a.m. The Grand Entry will happen at noon. The Danceout will take place at 5 p.m. This is a family-friendly, sober event. Invited drums only.

Tuesday, May 2

Campus Visit Day, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. Attendees will be able to meet FDLTCC faculty, program staff, student services staff, Thunder Athletics coaches and current students. For more information, visit https://fdltcc.edu/event/campus-visit-day-2/ .

Tween Reads Book Club, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Compost: The Divine Rot (2023 Gitigaan Class), 5:30-6:30 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. The free class will include both in person and virtual options. A light dinner will be provided in the FDLTCC Commons at 5 p.m. for those who attend in person. The session will be led by François Médion, Fond du Lac Ojibwe School Garden Master. Médion will highlight some basic concepts and schematics for creating an integrated static home composting systems. He will also demonstrate how making a living soil, teaming with a healthy, locally adapted, root-loving microbiome is a valuable, sound and enriching endeavor — both personally and communally. While the event is free, people are asked to register at tinyurl.com/2023Gitigaan.

Wednesday, May 3

Self-Care with a Chair, Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is needed.

Thursday, May 4

Tech & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., Chickadee Coffeehouse & Deli, 3691 Alan Syverson Dr., Barnum. Barnum Community Education staff and Nathan Rimolde from RTS will be on hand to help people get their tech questions answered. They’ll be able to help with smartphones, Nooks, Kindles, iPads, laptops, social media, bluetooth and more. Coffee and tea will be available.

Saturday, May 6

Pancake breakfast and silent auction for Fallon Dahl, 7:30-11:30 a.m., Cromwell Pavilion. Fallon is the daughter of Patrick and Lily Dahl of Cromwell. Fallon has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain tumor. All proceeds from the event will go to the family. Those who attend are asked to wear purple. Those who aren't able to attend the event but who would like to contribute can make checks out to the Fallon Dahl Benefit Fund. An account has been established at Northview Bank in Cromwell.

Sjodin Strong Benefit, 2-6 p.m., Four Seasons Sports Complex, Carlton. Community members are raising money to support the Sjodin family, whose daughters Janae and Jaela were injured in a car crash in March. Janae suffered serious injuries and has a long road of recovery ahead. The event will feature a pulled pork barbecue, a bake sale, T-shirts sales and a silent auction. All proceeds from the event will go to the Sjodin family. Anyone who would like to donate can contact Tricia Hackensmith at 218-384-9401 or email Sjodinbenefitdonations@gmail.com.

Tuesday, May 9

Author’s Visit: “Panning Gold” by Patrick Stevens, 6-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. "Panning Gold" is a book of narrative poems focused on Cloquet, Carlton County, and life in the area during the post-World War Two era. It is not a historical title, but instead, it draws focus on those days of the author’s youth that came to mind as he recalls a glittering past.The author, Patrick Stevens, graduated from Cloquet High School in 1966. After attending the University of Minnesota, Duluth, and Minneapolis, he became a lifelong teacher, nature lover, and writer. Panning Gold is his first published book of poetry, celebrating life growing up in a small, midwestern American town prior to the mid-1960s.

Wednesday, May 10

Thursday, May 11

Brown Bag Lunch with a Master Gardener, noon to 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. This free session will be about cleaning your garden in Spring. Attendees will learn about splitting plants, mulching and picking native plants for weed control, and container gardening. Those who attend should bring their own lunch. Light refreshments will be served.

Potluck, noon, Barnum Senior Center, 3794 Main St. Bring your favorite dish to share and wrapped white elephant gift. Enjoy conversation and laughter.

Barks & Books, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Parents and caregivers can sign their children up to read one-on-one with therapy dogs Trapper, Han Solo or Tiara. Time slots are 20 minutes long, and caregivers are welcome to sit with their children during this time. Sign up for a slot at cloquetlibrary.org.

Recurring events

A Nesting Place, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month starting April 11, 1-2 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital. A Nesting Place is a group for new moms or women in their third trimester. The free group is facilitated by Kelly Walsh, OTR/L. Babies do not have to be born at CMH for their mothers to attend the group. Topics for discussion may range from pelvic health and breastfeeding to car seat safety or other issues participants would like to discuss. The first meeting will be held April 11. For more information or to register, go to cloquethospital.com or call 218-878-7040.

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .