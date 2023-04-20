Community Calendar: Trash, Treasure and Bake Sale, Cloquet Moms Group Spring Craft and Vendor Fair, and more

Friday, April 21

Trash, Treasure and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Barnum Senior Center, 3794 Main St. The Thrivent Action Team is hosting a Trash, Treasure and Bake Sale, with all proceeds going toward building expenses. The sale will also run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

Open House at FDL Resource Management, 9 a.m. to noon, 28 University Road, Cloquet. Check out Fond du Lac Resource Management during the free open house event.

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, April 22

3rd Annual Cloquet Moms Group Spring Craft & Vendor Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Journey Christian Church, 1400 Washington Ave., Cloquet. The free event includes a silent auction, as well as numerous crafters and vendors. Bearaboo Coffee and Holy Smokes Catering will offer refreshments available for purchase. Organizers of the event are hosting a hygiene product drive attendees can participate in, as well. People who donate a personal hygiene item will receive an extra ticket for the door prize drawing.

One Book Northland Making a Wolf Mask Craft Program, 10 a.m. to noon, Cloquet Public Library. The event is open to people of all ages.

Monday, April 24

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, April 25

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

One Book Northland “Land of Stories”, 6 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. A shadow puppet performance will be held for people of all ages to attend. The event will also include a talk and book signing with Thomas D. Peacock, author of the One Book Northland selection, “The Wolf’s Trail: An Ojibwe Story, Told by Wolves.”

Wednesday, April 26

Carlton County Trailblazers 55 and Older Group, 11 a.m., Cloquet VFW, 210 Arch St. The Carlton County Trailblazers 55 and Older Group (formerly the Retired Men's Group) welcome men and women age 55 and up to their next luncheon meeting. The social hour will begin at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at noon. The menu will be lasagna at a cost of $15. Reservations are requested; call 218-210-7793. The guest speaker will be Master Gardener Barb Isaacson. Soil testing kits will be available. Members of the public are welcome.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, April 27

Ojibwe Beading “Making Hoop Earrings,” 4-5:30 p.m. Cloquet Public Library. People ages 12 and up are invited to attend the course. Registration is required; call 218-879-1531 to reserve your spot.

Family Movie Night, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Friday, April 28

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, April 29

Community Volunteer Clean-up Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jay Cooke State Park. Winter storms that brought down thousands of trees and branches at the park have made a mess of the visitor center picnic grounds. This busy area is used by visitors and for upcoming spring field trips by schools. Park officials are seeking volunteers to help pick up branches, clear paths and open up areas for program activities. Drop in anytime from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to assist in branch pick-up and raking. Please bring work gloves or rakes if you have them. Meet at the River Inn Interpretive Center and ask for the naturalist, who explain what needs to be done. While the event is free, a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is required. Permits can be purchased at the park office upon arrival. The cost is $7 for the day or $35 for a year.

Sunday, April 30

2023 Mini Pow-Wow Honoring Graduates, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College gym. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., followed by a feast at 11 a.m. The Grand Entry will happen at noon. The Danceout will take place at 5 p.m. This is a family-friendly, sober event. Invited drums only.

Tuesday, May 2

Campus Visit Day, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. Attendees will be able to meet FDLTCC faculty, program staff, student services staff, Thunder Athletics coaches and current students. For more information, visit https://fdltcc.edu/event/campus-visit-day-2/ .

Tween Reads Book Club, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, May 4

Tech & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., Chickadee Coffeehouse & Deli, 3691 Alan Syverson Dr., Barnum. Barnum Community Education staff and Nathan Rimolde from RTS will be on hand to help people get their tech questions answered. They’ll be able to help with smartphones, Nooks, Kindles, iPads, laptops, social media, bluetooth and more. Coffee and tea will be available.

Saturday, May 6

Sjodin Strong Benefit, 2-6 p.m., Four Seasons Sports Complex, Carlton. Community members are raising money to support the Sjodin family, whose daughters Janae and Jaela were injured in a car crash in March. Janae suffered serious injuries and has a long road of recovery ahead. The event will feature a pulled pork barbecue, a bake sale, T-shirts sales and a silent auction. All proceeds from the event will go to the Sjodin family. Anyone who would like to donate can contact Tricia Hackensmith at 218-384-9401 or email Sjodinbenefitdonations@gmail.com.

Recurring events

A Nesting Place, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month starting April 11, 1-2 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital. A Nesting Place is a group for new moms or women in their third trimester. The free group is facilitated by Kelly Walsh, OTR/L. Babies do not have to be born at CMH for their mothers to attend the group. Topics for discussion may range from pelvic health and breastfeeding to car seat safety or other issues participants would like to discuss. The first meeting will be held April 11. For more information or to register, go to cloquethospital.com or call 218-878-7040.

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .