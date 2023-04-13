Community Calendar: Think Spring Craft and Vendor Show, Wrenshall Scoreboard Fundraiser and more

Friday, April 14

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, April 15

Think Spring Craft and Vendor Show, 9 a.m., Black Bear Casino Resort, Carlton.

Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Up North! A Writer’s Journey with author Mary Casanova, 10 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. The Arrowhead Library System presents a free program featuring author Mary Casanova. Straight out of college, Casanova and her husband followed their dream to live “up north.” Forty years and 40 books later, Casanova’s love of woods, water and wilderness permeates her wide range of work. With heart and humor, Casanova entertains and educates as she shares her writing process, including where ideas come from, overcoming writer’s block, doing the research, drawing on the five senses, mining personal experience, and creating strong beginnings. The program will run one hour and is recommended for people of all ages. This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (ACFH).

Wrenshall Scoreboard/Shot Clock Fundraiser, 3-6 p.m., Wrenshall High School. Alumni basketball games will be held with the girls game starting at 3 p.m., and the boys game to begin at 4 p.m. The cost is $3 per adult; children are free. The event features a silent auction and spaghetti dinner. Free will donations will be accepted for the spaghetti dinner, which starts at 4:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria. All proceeds from the event will go toward new scoreboards for the high school gym.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday, April 17

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Cooking Around the World from the Library Kitchen, 5:30-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Learn how to make Thai chicken green curry with Rachaya Hall. Call 218-879-1531 to register or sign up at the library.

Tuesday, April 18

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Between the Lines Book Club, 3:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, April 19

Campus Visit Day and Law Enforcement Expo, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. Attendees will be able to meet FDLTCC faculty, program staff, student services staff, Thunder Athletics coaches and current students. For more information, visit https://fdltcc.edu/event/campus-visit-day-2/ .

Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is needed.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday, April 20

CareerForce Help, noon to 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Genealogy Brown Bag Lunch Sessions, noon to 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Archivist Christopher Welter with the Iron Range Research Center will teach attendees about how to create family archives. Those who participate should bring along their lunch. Light refreshments will be served.

Family Game Night, 5-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Friday, April 21

Trash, Treasure and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Barnum Senior Center, 3794 Main St. The Thrivent Action Team is hosting a Trash, Treasure and Bake Sale, with all proceeds going toward building expenses. The sale will also run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, April 22

3rd Annual Cloquet Moms Group Spring Craft & Vendor Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Journey Christian Church, 1400 Washington Ave., Cloquet. The free event includes a silent auction, as well as numerous crafters and vendors. Bearaboo Coffee and Holy Smokes Catering will offer refreshments available for purchase. Organizers of the event are hosting a hygiene product drive attendees can participate in, as well. People who donate a personal hygiene item will receive an extra ticket for the door prize drawing.

One Book Northland Making a Wolf Mask Craft Program, 10 a.m. to noon, Cloquet Public Library. The event is open to people of all ages.

Monday, April 24

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, April 25

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

One Book Northland “Land of Stories”, 6 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. A shadow puppet performance will be held for people of all ages to attend.

Wednesday, April 26

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, April 27

Ojibwe Beading “Making Hoop Earrings,” 4-5:30 p.m. Cloquet Public Library. People ages 12 and up are invited to attend the course. Registration is required; call 218-879-1531 to reserve your spot.

Family Movie Night, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Friday, April 28

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Recurring events

A Nesting Place, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month starting April 11, 1-2 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital. A Nesting Place is a group for new moms or women in their third trimester. The free group is facilitated by Kelly Walsh, OTR/L. Babies do not have to be born at CMH for their mothers to attend the group. Topics for discussion may range from pelvic health and breastfeeding to car seat safety or other issues participants would like to discuss. The first meeting will be held April 11. For more information or to register, go to cloquethospital.com or call 218-878-7040.

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .