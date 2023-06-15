Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Community Calendar: Summer Honey Beekeeping Field Day, book sale, craft and vendor fair and more

To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.

Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Pine Journal community calendar
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

Friday, June 16

Summer Honey Beekeeping Field Day, 9-11 a.m., Hampton Homestead, 3487 Sandy Lake Road, Barnum. Join Dr. Katie Lee, a University of Minnesota Extension Apiculture educator, and local beekeepers as they go through handling, common disease and insect pests, and safety information – for you and the bees. The free in-person workshop will demonstrate the steps for a proper hive inspection, give you timely information to keep your colony healthy and more. Beginner and advanced beekeepers would all benefit from attending the event. Bee veils and bee jackets will be provided for participants to wear during workshops, although participants may choose to wear their own protective equipment. Participants are required to wear face protection (bee veil or jacket), long pants and closed-toe shoes in the apiary. The University of Minnesota Extension cannot guarantee that participants will not be stung during the workshop. Those who experience adverse reactions to bee stings should consult their doctor before attending the workshop. Those who are allergic to honey bees should not attend. Participants must be 18 years or older. Registration is required, and workshops will be limited to 20 participants. Register at https://z.umn.edu/beekeepingdays2023 . Anyone with questions should contact Katie Lee at katielee@umn.edu .

Annual Book Sale and Vendor and Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Riverside Arena, Moose Lake. The Moose Lake Public Library invites members of the community to attend the 2023 Moose Lake Public Library Book Sale and Vendor and Craft Fair. Proceeds from the event go toward funding the library’s summer reading program and special activities at the library.

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, June 17

Annual Book Sale and Vendor and Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Riverside Arena, Moose Lake. The Moose Lake Public Library invites members of the community to attend the 2023 Moose Lake Public Library Book Sale and Vendor and Craft Fair. Proceeds from the event go toward funding the library’s summer reading program and special activities at the library.

Community Event, 4 p.m., Cromwell Park Pavilion. The United Methodist Church of Cromwell invites members of the public to a free community event. The evening will kick off at 4 p.m. with worship, followed by a meal at 5 p.m. and entertainment by the Keystones.

Tuesday, June 20

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Gardening Camp, 10-11:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Children ages 6-10 are invited to attend a gardening camp with Master Gardeners. Registration is required; call 218-879-1531 to reserve your child’s spot.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, June 21

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Thursday, June 24

Family Movie Night, 5-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Friday, June 23

Cloquet Combined Honor Guard Fundraiser, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Family Tradition Restaurant, 816 Sunnyside Dr., Cloquet. Family Tradition Restaurant hosts a fundraiser for the Cloquet Combined Honor Guard. The restaurant will donated 10% of the day’s proceeds to the honor guard. The honor guard’s primary mission is to provide military funeral honors for active duty, retirees and veterans who served honorably in the U.S. military. They also provide education about the American Flag, and participate in local parades.

Climb Theatre: The Ant and Grasshopper Mini Play, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, June 24

Smelt Fry Fundraiser, 3-7 p.m., Riverside Arena, Moose Lake. Moose Lake Brewing Company hosts a Smelt Fry Fundraiser at Riverside Arena to benefit the Moose Lake Fire Department and the Moose Lake Police Department. The event includes a smelt fry with full meal options; a corn hole tournament; a beer garden; and more. To register for the corn hole tournament, call 218-485-4585.

Monday, June 26

Ed Fest, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. FDLTCC hosts Ed Fest 2023 - Bringing Indigenous Teachings into the Classroom. The keynote speaker will be James Vukelich “Seven Grandfather Teachings”; the spotlight lunch speaker will be Teacher of the Year 2022 Sarah Lancaster; there will be multiple sessions through the day on Indigenous culture interwoven into subject matter areas The day ends with a Community Feast at 4:45 p.m. The event is sponsored by 13 Moons, American Indian College Fund, Minnesota Indian Teacher Training Program and FDLTCC Elementary Education. The cost is $55 for participants and $28 for vendors. Anyone with questions can contact Kim Spoor at kimberly.spoor@fdltcc.edu. For more information or to register, visit fdltcc.edu.

Tuesday, June 27

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Gardening Camp, 10-11:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Children ages 6-10 are invited to attend a gardening camp with Master Gardeners. Registration is required; call 218-879-1531 to reserve your child’s spot.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Cloquet Public Library Between the Lines Book Club, 3:30 p.m., Streetcar Kitchen and Pub, 232 Chestnut Ave., Carlton. Please register by June 13 to attend; call 218-879-1531 to RSVP.

Wednesday, June 28

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Thursday, June 29

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Barnum Area Senior Center, 3794 Main St., Barnum. Bingo will be held at the Barnum Area Senior Center. Refreshments will be provided.

Pride Crafts, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Friday, June 30

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Recurring events

A Nesting Place, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, 1-2 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital. A Nesting Place is a group for new moms or women in their third trimester. The free group is facilitated by Kelly Walsh, OTR/L. Babies do not have to be born at CMH for their mothers to attend the group. Topics for discussion may range from pelvic health and breastfeeding to car seat safety or other issues participants would like to discuss. For more information or to register, go to cloquethospital.com or call 218-878-7040.

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
