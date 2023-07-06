Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community Calendar: Sports physicals, Barks and Books and more

To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.

Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
July 06, 2023 at 12:00 PM

Friday, July 7

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Monday, July 10

Kids and Family Yoga, 10-10:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, July 11

Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Gardening Camp, 10-11:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Children ages 6-10 are invited to attend a gardening camp with Master Gardeners. Registration is required; call 218-879-1531 to reserve your child’s spot.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Sports physicals, 4-6 p.m., CMH-Raiter Family Clinic, 417 Skyline Blvd., Cloquet. Attention all athletes – CMH Raiter Family Clinic will be offering sports physicals; no appointment is necessary and there is a $35 charge per athlete. This is open to all athletes.

Wednesday, July 12

Story Stroll, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Veteran's Park, Cloquet. The Cloquet Public Library hosts a story stroll. Families are invited to drop by Veteran's Park to read "Fry Bread" by Kevin Noble Maillard.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Free Health Care Fraud, Waste and Abuse Prevention Class, virtual. The Senior LinkAge Line will offer two classes from 10-11:30 a.m. and again from 2-3:30 p.m. Attendees will learn how to detect and report potential errors, fraud, and abuse; review potential fraud and scams targeting older adults; learn how to read their Medicare paperwork; learn how to protect their Medicare beneficiary number; and how to protect/detect/report Medicare scams and fraud. This presentation includes information from the Senior Medicare Patrol, a federal education and prevention program. The Senior LinkAge Line is authorized to offer 1.5 Continuing Education Units to participants. Be sure to ask about this, if you need the CEUs. This class is offered online using the Microsoft Teams meeting platform. You must pre-register by going to: www.arrowheadaging.org/classes-workshops-trainings or by calling the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433. The Senior LinkAge Line is committed to accessibility. If you have an accommodation request that will allow you to participate in the class more fully, please contact Lynelle at lhanson@ardc.org by July 7.

Brown Bag Lunch with a Master Gardener, noon, Cloquet Public Library. In the session, attendees will learn about how to maintain and prune fruit trees, how to identify plant problems and harvesting tips. Participants should bring their own lunch to eat during the workshop.

Thursday, July 13

Tooth Fairy Time, 11 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Just Kids Dental will visit the library to help children learn how to take care of their teeth. The free session will also give children the chance to meet one of the Tooth Fairy's helpers.

Barks & Books, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Parents and caregivers can sign their children up to read one-on-one with therapy dogs Tiara or Trapper. Time slots are 20 minutes long, and caregivers are welcome to sit with their children during this time. Sign up for a slot at cloquetlibrary.org.

Friday, July 14

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Monday, July 17

NASA Space Camp: Sound Off! 1-4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Students will work together as they learn about sound and how to make louds things quieter. Space Camp will meet Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21 from 1-4 p.m. There is also an optional event on Thursday, July 20 until 6:30 p.m. Registration is required and limited to students entering grades 5-9. Call 218-879-1531 to register or to get more information.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover, 5:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Children ages 0-5 are invited to visit the library with their stuffed animal and their caregivers at 5:30 p.m. and enjoy Storytime! They can leave their stuffed animals at the library for a sleepover and come pick them up the next afternoon to find out how much fun they had at the library!

Tuesday, July 18

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, July 19

Let’s Send Letters! 10:30-11:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. With the help of the Cloquet Post Office, children will learn how to send letters and how mail gets to its destination. Letter writing materials, envelopes and stamps will be provided. All ages welcome.

Thursday, July 20

CareerForce Help, noon to 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Esko Historical Society meeting, 4 p.m., Thomson Township Hall, 25 Harney Road. Visitors are invited.

Family Movie Night, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Friday, July 21

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Recurring events

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Esko Museum, 12 W. Highway 61, Esko. Open 2-5 p.m. Sundays from July through August. Admission is free, donations accepted.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

House District 11A DFL, third Wednesday of the month, 6 p.m., Cloquet Public Library and via Zoom. Please contact Sophia Campbell at farmettecampbell@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org.

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
