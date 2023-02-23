Community Calendar: Snowshoe walk, Father Daughter Dance and more

Saturday, Feb. 25

Nature’s Patterns Snowshoe Walk, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jay Cooke State Park. Join the park naturalist on snowshoes to discover the park in winter. We'll take in some inspiration and solitude with a winter walk in the woods while looking for patterns in nature. We will also be incorporating mindfulness techniques along the trail to get an extra dose of healing in nature’s patterns. Child and adult snowshoes are available. There is limited capacity and registration is required. Details will be given once you register. Sign-up deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. To register, send an email to carly.hawkinson@state.mn.us or call 218-673-7006.

Father Daughter Dance, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cromwell Park Pavilion.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Finlandia Beach Laskiainen Festival, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cloquet Armory. The Laskiainen Festival, or Finnish Winter Celebration, will be hosted by the Finlandia Beach Club. The event includes a pea soup dinner, sloppy joes, live music, raffles, drawings and more. Members of the public are welcome. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 6-12; children 5 and under are free.

Monday, Feb. 27

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Cooking around the World from the Library Kitchen, 5:30-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Learn to make Finnish Pulla with Sophia. Registration is required for this event. To register, call 218-879-1531.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Between the Lines Book Club, 3:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Wednesday, March 1

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is needed.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, March 2

Tech & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., Chickadee Coffeehouse & Deli, 3691 Alan Syverson Dr., Barnum. Barnum Community Education staff and Nathan Rimolde from RTS will be on hand to help people get their tech questions answered. They’ll be able to help with smartphones, Nooks, Kindles, iPads, laptops, social media, bluetooth and more. Coffee and tea will be available.

Monday, March 6

Poultry for Beginners class, 6-7:30 p.m., Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 Carlton County Road 61, Carlton. Carlton County Extension Educator, Mercedes Moffett will present on the basic requirements for poultry production. Topics to include a brief introduction to different breeds, nutrition, housing, light considerations, disease, and biosecurity. This class will be focused on layer production, but will briefly touch on broilers and ornamental species. The event is free. Each participant will receive a Widdes Feed and Farm Supply coupon good for $5 off poultry feed. To register, please email rustx048@umn.edu or call 218-384-8684.

Wednesday, March 8

Health Care Fraud, Waste and Abuse Prevention class, 10-11:30 a.m. or 2-3:30 p.m., virtual. The Senior LinkAge Line will offer two classes covering health care fraud, waste and abuse prevention. Attendees will learn how to detect and report potential errors, fraud, and abuse; review potential fraud and scams targeting older adults, learn how to read their Medicare paperwork, learn how to protect their Medicare beneficiary number, and how to protect/detect/report Medicare scams and fraud. This presentation includes information from the Senior Medicare Patrol, a federal education and prevention program.The program is authorized to offer 1.5 Continuing Education Units for participation. Be sure to ask about this, if you need the CEUs. Theclass is offered online using the Microsoft Teams meeting platform. You must register by going to: www.arrowheadaging.org/classes-workshops-trainings or by calling the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433.

Thursday, March 9

CPL Book Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Recurring events

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .