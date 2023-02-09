Community Calendar: Snowshoe walk at Jay Cooke, library events, Esko Community Partnership meeting and more

Saturday, Feb. 11

Gratitude in Nature Snowshoe Walk, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jay Cooke State Park. Join the park naturalist on snowshoes to discover the park in winter. After some “how-to snowshoe” basics, we’ll see what we encounter in the woods or along the river. As we shuffle down the trail we will mindfully focus on gratitude in nature using mindfulness meditation techniques. Child and adult snowshoes are available. There is limited capacity and registration is required. Details will be given once you pre-register. Sign-up deadline is 5 p.m. Friday. Feb.10. To register, send an email to carly.hawkinson@state.mn.us or call 218-673-7006. While events in the park are free, a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is required. Permits can be purchased at the park office upon arrival. The cost is $7 for the day or $35 for a year.

Monday, Feb. 13

Barks & Books, 10-11 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Trooper the therapy dog and his owner, Ardis, will visit the library as part of the library’s new Barks & Books program. The monthly event will allow children to practice reading with a therapy dog.

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Esko Community Partnership Meeting, noon to 1 p.m., Thomson Town Hall Community Center, 25 E. Harney Road, Esko. The Esko Community Partnership hosts its bi-monthly meeting.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Basic Computing for Adults - Part 2, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Cloquet Public Library. Registration is required - call 218-879-1531 to register.

Valentine's Day celebration and Florian Chmielewski's birthday, 1-4 p.m., Cloquet VFW, 210 Arch St. Come celebrate Valentine's Day and Florian's 96th birthday with a performance by the Chmielewski Funtime Band.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Ping pong and air hockey, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Winter Encounters Snowshoe Walk, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jay Cooke State Park. Join the park naturalist on snowshoes to discover the park in winter. After some how-to snowshoe basics, we’ll head out on the trail to see what we encounter in the woods or along the river. Child and adult snowshoes are available. There is limited capacity and registration is required. Details will be given once you register. Sign-up deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. To register, send an email to carly.hawkinson@state.mn.us or call 218-673-7006.

Lego Robotics Showcase, 1-3 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is needed.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Hamilton Sing Along, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Iron Range Resource Center Genealogy Resources, noon to 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Family Game Night, 4-6 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Saturday, Feb. 25

Nature’s Patterns Snowshoe Walk, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jay Cooke State Park. Join the park naturalist on snowshoes to discover the park in winter. We'll take in some inspiration and solitude with a winter walk in the woods while looking for patterns in nature. We will also be incorporating mindfulness techniques along the trail to get an extra dose of healing in nature’s patterns. Child and adult snowshoes are available. There is limited capacity and registration is required. Details will be given once you register. Sign-up deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. To register, send an email to carly.hawkinson@state.mn.us or call 218-673-7006.

Father Daughter Dance, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cromwell Park Pavilion.

Recurring events

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .