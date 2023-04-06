Community Calendar: Sjodin Strong, Spring Forestry Days and more

Friday, April 7

Spring Forestry Adventure Days, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cloquet Forestry Center. Children from age 3 through grade 6 are invited to attend Spring Forestry Adventure Days on April 7 or 10. There will be two sessions each day. The cost to attend is $17 for the full day or $9 per session. The first session runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon, with session two starting at 12:30 p.m. and finishing by 4 p.m. Children ages 3-5 must be accompanied by an adult. Students in grades 7-12 are invited to attend as event helpers. Anyone interested in attending, whether as a participant or helper, must register by contacting Rachael Olesiak at 218-726-6409 or rolesiak@umn.edu. Lunch and snacks are included. Meatless and gluten free options are available upon request.

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, April 8

Sjodin Strong, 8 a.m. to noon, Heather's Cafe, 1304 Cloquet Ave., Cloquet. Help support the Sjodin family of Wrenshall by stopping into Heather's Cafe. Get pancakes, a sausage and a drink for a donation of $10 or more. All proceeds will go to the Sjodin family after their daughters, Janae and Jaela, were in a car crash in March. Janae suffered significant injuries and remains in the hospital. People can dine in or carry out meals at the event. For carry out, call 218-499-5561. For more information, including how to enter a raffle drawing for a blueberry cheesecake from Hot Rod Bake Shoppe, search for the Facebook event "Sjodin Strong."

Monday, April 10

Spring Forestry Adventure Days, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cloquet Forestry Center. Children from age 3 through grade 6 are invited to attend Spring Forestry Adventure Days on April 10. There will be two sessions. The cost to attend is $17 for the full day or $9 per session. The first session runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon, with session two starting at 12:30 p.m. and finishing by 4 p.m. Children ages 3-5 must be accompanied by an adult. Students in grades 7-12 are invited to attend as event helpers. Anyone interested in attending, whether as a participant or helper, must register by contacting Rachael Olesiak at 218-726-6409 or rolesiak@umn.edu. Lunch and snacks are included. Meatless and gluten free options are available upon request.

Duluth Area Babywearers Monthly Meet-up, 10 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. The group will meet in Northwoods Rooms B and C. Everyone is welcome. People will be on hand to check the fit of people using baby carriers and to answer all baby wearing questions. Parents can also try out some new baby carriers.

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, April 11

Esko Community Partnership Meeting, noon to 1 p.m., Thomson Town Hall Community Center, 25 E. Harney Road, Esko. The Esko Community Partnership hosts its bi-monthly meeting. Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, April 12

Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is needed.

Carlton County Trailblazers 55 and Older Group, 11 a.m., Cloquet VFW, 210 Arch St. The Carlton County Trailblazers 55 and Older Group (formerly the Retired Men’s Group) welcome men and women 55 and up to their next luncheon meetings. The social hour will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a meal at noon. The menu will be ribs and sauerkraut for $15. Reservations are requested; call 218-210-7793 to reserve your spot. The guest speaker will be Kelly Zink of the Cloquet Area Chamber of Commerce. Members of the public are welcome.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, April 13

USDA Housing Repair Loans and Grants Webinar, 10-11 a.m., virtual. The Arrowhead Area on Aging partners with the USDA Rural Development Office to present a webinar on USDA Single Family Housing Repair Loans and Grants. USDA representatives will discuss key elements of the program and how it can assist homeowners. The program provides federal dollars to low-income homeowners to repair, improve or modernize their home and provide grants to low-income older adult homeowners to remove health and safety hazards. For more information or to register for the webinar visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/single-family-housing-repair-loans-and-grants-tickets-577516245637 or contact Gina at gmarsalla@ardc.org or 218-722-5545.

Barks & Books, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Parents and caregivers can sign their children up to read one-on-one with therapy dogs Trapper or Han. Time slots are 20 minutes long, and caregivers are welcome to sit with their children during this time. Sign up for a slot at cloquetlibrary.org.

Ping pong and air hockey, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

The St. Louis River Area of Concern: From a Fond du Lac Viewpoint, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Stoney Brook Creek Room at Black Bear Casino Resort, Carlton. Speakers from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa will share their unique cultural perspectives about the St. Louis River Area of Concern, their partnership role and their own natural resource management efforts. Around the Earth drum group will open with song and Naawakwe will share Ojibwe place names in the Estuary. St. Louis River Area of Concern Coordinators will share plans for their work in 2023. The event is free and open to the public. It is hosted by the St. Louis River Alliance, on behalf of the St. Louis River Area of Concern coordinating partners: the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Cloquet Public Library Book Club for adults, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

The Thunderbird Review Release Party and Student Art Show Reception, 6:30 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. FDLTCC hosts a release part and student art show reception for The Thunderbird Review Issue 11. Refreshments will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a reading at 7 p.m. The Thunderbird Review is an inclusive journal looking for art and writing that speaks to the human condition and that fulfills the college’s goal to create a union of cultures. Contact Darci Schummer at dschummer@fdltcc.edu with any questions. The event will also include a virtual option. Find out more information by searching for " The Thunderbird Review - Issue 11 Release Party & Student Art Show Reception" on Facebook.

Friday, April 14

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, April 15

Think Spring Craft and Vendor Show, 9 a.m., Black Bear Casino Resort, Carlton.

Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Up North! A Writer’s Journey with author Mary Casanova, 10 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. The Arrowhead Library System presents a free program featuring author Mary Casanova. Straight out of college, Casanova and her husband followed their dream to live “up north.” Forty years and 40 books later, Casanova’s love of woods, water and wilderness permeates her wide range of work. With heart and humor, Casanova entertains and educates as she shares her writing process, including where ideas come from, overcoming writer’s block, doing the research, drawing on the five senses, mining personal experience, and creating strong beginnings. The program will run one hour and is recommended for people of all ages. This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (ACFH).

Wrenshall Scoreboard/Shot Clock Fundraiser, 3-6 p.m., Wrenshall High School. Alumni basketball games will be held with the girls game starting at 3 p.m., and the boys game to begin at 4 p.m. The cost is $3 per adult; children are free. The event features a silent auction and spaghetti dinner. Free will donations will be accepted for the spaghetti dinner, which starts at 4:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria. All proceeds from the event will go toward new scoreboards for the high school gym.

Monday, April 17

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Cooking Around the World from the Library Kitchen, 5:30-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Learn how to make Thai chicken green curry with Rachaya Hall. Call 218-879-1531 to register or sign up at the library.

Tuesday, April 18

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Between the Lines Book Club, 3:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, April 19

Campus Visit Day and Law Enforcement Expo, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. Attendees will be able to meet FDLTCC faculty, program staff, student services staff, Thunder Athletics coaches and current students. For more information, visit https://fdltcc.edu/event/campus-visit-day-2/ .

Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is needed.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, April 20

CareerForce Help, noon to 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Genealogy Brown Bag Lunch Sessions, noon to 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Archivist Christopher Welter with the Iron Range Research Center will teach attendees about how to create family archives. Those who participate should bring along their lunch. Light refreshments will be served.

Family Game Night, 5-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Friday, April 21

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, April 22

3rd Annual Cloquet Moms Group Spring Craft & Vendor Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Journey Christian Church, 1400 Washington Ave., Cloquet. The free event includes a silent auction, as well as numerous crafters and vendors. Bearaboo Coffee and Holy Smokes Catering will offer refreshments available for purchase. Organizers of the event are hosting a hygiene product drive attendees can participate in, as well. People who donate a personal hygiene item will receive an extra ticket for the door prize drawing.

One Book Northland Making a Wolf Mask Craft Program, 10 a.m. to noon, Cloquet Public Library. The event is open to people of all ages.

Recurring events

A Nesting Place, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month starting April 11, 1-2 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital. A Nesting Place is a group for new moms or women in their third trimester. The free group is facilitated by Kelly Walsh, OTR/L. Babies do not have to be born at CMH for their mothers to attend the group. Topics for discussion may range from pelvic health and breastfeeding to car seat safety or other issues participants would like to discuss. The first meeting will be held April 11. For more information or to register, go to cloquethospital.com or call 218-878-7040.

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .