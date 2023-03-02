Community Calendar: Poultry for Beginners Class, Health Care Fraud Prevention class and more

Saturday, March 4

Winter Encounters Snowshoe Walk, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jay Cooke State Park. Join the park naturalist on snowshoes to discover the park in winter. After some “how-to snowshoe” basics, we’ll head out on the trail to see what we encounter in the woods or along the river. This program is open to everyone, however it works best for ages 7 and up. Child and adult snowshoes are available. There is limited capacity and registration is required. Details will be given once you register. Sign-up deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3. To register, send an email to carly.hawkinson@state.mn.us or call 218-673-7006. While the event is free, a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is required. Permits can be purchased at the park office upon arrival. The cost is $7 for the day or $35 for a year.

Monday, March 6

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Poultry for Beginners class, 6-7:30 p.m., Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 Carlton County Road 61, Carlton. Carlton County Extension Educator, Mercedes Moffett will present on the basic requirements for poultry production. Topics to include a brief introduction to different breeds, nutrition, housing, light considerations, disease, and biosecurity. This class will be focused on layer production, but will briefly touch on broilers and ornamental species. The event is free. Each participant will receive a Widdes Feed and Farm Supply coupon good for $5 off poultry feed. To register, please email rustx048@umn.edu or call 218-384-8684.

Tuesday, March 7

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tween Reads Book Club, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Registration is required. Call 218-879-1531 to register.

Wednesday, March 8

Health Care Fraud, Waste and Abuse Prevention class, 10-11:30 a.m. or 2-3:30 p.m., virtual. The Senior LinkAge Line will offer two classes covering health care fraud, waste and abuse prevention. Attendees will learn how to detect and report potential errors, fraud, and abuse; review potential fraud and scams targeting older adults, learn how to read their Medicare paperwork, learn how to protect their Medicare beneficiary number, and how to protect/detect/report Medicare scams and fraud. This presentation includes information from the Senior Medicare Patrol, a federal education and prevention program.The program is authorized to offer 1.5 Continuing Education Units for participation. Be sure to ask about this, if you need the CEUs. Theclass is offered online using the Microsoft Teams meeting platform. You must register by going to: www.arrowheadaging.org/classes-workshops-trainings or by calling the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

The Carlton County Trailblazers 55 and Older Group, 11 a.m., Cloquet VFW, 210 Arch St. The Carlton County Trailblazers 55 and Older Group (formerly the Retired Men's Group) welcome men and women 55 and up to their next luncheon meeting. The social hour will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a meal at noon. The menu will be a chicken dinner at a cost of $15. Reservations are requested; please call 218-210-7793 to reserve your spot. The guest speaker will be Pete Radosevich. Members of the public are welcome!

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, March 9

Barks & Books, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Trooper the therapy dog and his owner, Ardis, will visit the library as part of the library’s new Barks & Books program. The monthly event will allow children to practice reading with a therapy dog. Registration is required. Call 218-879-1531 to register.

Ping pong and air hockey, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

CPL Book Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, March 11

Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Monday, March 13

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, March 14

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Young Old Timers, noon, Cromwell Park Pavilion. All area seniors 50 and up are welcome to attend. Lunch is served at noon followed by entertainment and a short business meeting. YOT gets together once a month to socialize and just have fun. No fundraisers, just time to see each other.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, March 15

Campus Visit Day and Career and College Fair, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. Attendees will be able to meet FDLTCC faculty, program staff, student services staff, Thunder Athletics coaches and current students. For more information, visit https://fdltcc.edu/event/campus-visit-day-2/ .

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Basic Computing for Adults - Part 3, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Cloquet Public Library. Registration is required - call 218-879-1531 to register.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, March 16

CareerForce Help, noon to 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Family Game Night, 4-6 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, March 18

Bethesda Meatball Supper, 2:30-5:30 p.m., 204 5th St., Carlton. Swedish meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, rutabagas, vegetables, homemade bread, coleslaw/relish tray, desserts, including rice with fruit sauce available. The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 5-10, children under 5 are free. Takeout is available. Tickets are available at the door or in advance.

Recurring events

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .