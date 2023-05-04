Community Calendar: Pancake breakfast for Fallon Dahl, Sjodin Strong Benefit and more

Friday, May 5

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Saturday, May 6

Pancake breakfast and silent auction for Fallon Dahl, 7:30-11:30 a.m., Cromwell Pavilion. Fallon is the daughter of Patrick and Lily Dahl of Cromwell. Fallon has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain tumor. All proceeds from the event will go to the family. Those who attend are asked to wear purple. Those who aren't able to attend the event but who would like to contribute can make checks out to the Fallon Dahl Benefit Fund. An account has been established at Northview Bank in Cromwell.

Sjodin Strong Benefit, 2-6 p.m., Four Seasons Sports Complex, Carlton. Community members are raising money to support the Sjodin family, whose daughters Janae and Jaela were injured in a car crash in March. Janae suffered serious injuries and has a long road of recovery ahead. The event will feature a pulled pork barbecue, a bake sale, T-shirts sales and a silent auction. All proceeds from the event will go to the Sjodin family. Anyone who would like to donate can contact Tricia Hackensmith at 218-384-9401 or email Sjodinbenefitdonations@gmail.com.

Monday, May 8

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, May 9

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Author’s Visit: “Panning Gold” by Patrick Stevens, 6-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. "Panning Gold" is a book of narrative poems focused on Cloquet, Carlton County, and life in the area during the post-World War Two era. It is not a historical title, but instead, it draws focus on those days of the author’s youth that came to mind as he recalls a glittering past.The author, Patrick Stevens, graduated from Cloquet High School in 1966. After attending the University of Minnesota, Duluth, and Minneapolis, he became a lifelong teacher, nature lover, and writer. Panning Gold is his first published book of poetry, celebrating life growing up in a small, midwestern American town prior to the mid-1960s.

Wednesday, May 10

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Self-Care with a Chair, Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is necessary.

The Carlton County Trailblazers 55 and Older Group, 11 a.m., Cloquet VFW, 210 Arch St. The Carlton County Trailblazers 55 and Older Group (formerly the Retired Men’s Group) welcome men and women age 55 and older to their final luncheon meeting of the season. The social hour will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a meal at noon. The menu will be meatloaf at a cost of $15; reservations are requested, call 218-210-7793. The guest speaker will be Conservation Officer Jeff Humphrey who will speak on fishing, boat safety and other DNR subjects. Members of the public are welcome.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, May 11

Brown Bag Lunch with a Master Gardener, noon to 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. This free session will be about cleaning your garden in Spring. Attendees will learn about splitting plants, mulching and picking native plants for weed control, and container gardening. Those who attend should bring their own lunch. Light refreshments will be served.

Genealogy Brown Bag Lunch Session, noon to 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Mary Lukkarila will offer a session on Finnish genealogy research. Emigration paths from Finland will be discussed as well as ways to research your Finnish ancestors in the U.S. and Finland. Participants are invited to bring their lunch. Light refreshments will be served.

Potluck, noon, Barnum Senior Center, 3794 Main St. Bring your favorite dish to share and wrapped white elephant gift. Enjoy conversation and laughter.

Barks & Books, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Parents and caregivers can sign their children up to read one-on-one with therapy dogs Trapper, Han Solo or Tiara. Time slots are 20 minutes long, and caregivers are welcome to sit with their children during this time. Sign up for a slot at cloquetlibrary.org.

Friday, May 12

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, May 13

Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Monday, May 15

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, May 16

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Mocktails & Medicine, 5:30 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital, Cloquet. The free event hosted by CMH will offer an evening of fun and education about women’s health through every stage of life. It will include presentations on a variety of topics, including pelvic health, meditation and mindfulness, and a Q&A with women's health specialist Dr. Verna Thornton. Refreshments and food will be provided. While the event is free, participants should register under the “Happenings” tab at cloquethospital.com.

Wednesday, May 17

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Self-Care with a Chair, Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is necessary.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, May 18

CareerForce Help, noon to 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Genealogy Brown Bag Lunch Session, noon to 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Mary Lukkarila will offer a session on Finnish genealogy research. Emigration paths from Finland will be discussed as well as ways to research your Finnish ancestors in the U.S. and Finland. Participants are invited to bring their lunch. Light refreshments will be served.

Family Game Night, 5-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Friday, May 19

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Recurring events

A Nesting Place, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, 1-2 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital. A Nesting Place is a group for new moms or women in their third trimester. The free group is facilitated by Kelly Walsh, OTR/L. Babies do not have to be born at CMH for their mothers to attend the group. Topics for discussion may range from pelvic health and breastfeeding to car seat safety or other issues participants would like to discuss. For more information or to register, go to cloquethospital.com or call 218-878-7040.

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .