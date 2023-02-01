Community Calendar: Ojibwe Language Symposium, Nursing and Health Care Expo and more

Friday, Feb. 3

4th Annual Ojibwe Language Symposium, 5 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. The evening will begin with a welcome and an opening prayer, followed by a potluck feast and a keynote address. For more information or to register, visit fdltcc.edu.

Saturday, Feb. 4

4th Annual Ojibwe Language Symposium, 10 a.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. The day begins with an opening prayer, followed by a keynote speaker, lunch, breakout sessions and more. For more information or to register, visit fdltcc.edu.

Sunday, Feb. 5

4th Annual Ojibwe Language Symposium, 9 a.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. The day includes breakout sessions, a keynote address and a closing ceremony. For more information or to register, visit fdltcc.edu.

Monday, Feb. 6

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tween Reads Book Club, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Campus Visit Day and Nursing and Health Care Expo, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. Attendees will be able to meet FDLTCC faculty, program staff, student services staff, Thunder Athletics coaches and current students. For more information, visit https://fdltcc.edu/event/campus-visit-day-2/ .

Carlton County Trailblazers, 11 a.m., Cloquet VFW, 210 Arch St. The Carlton County Trailblazers Group (formerly the Retired Men's Group) welcome men and women age 55 and up to their next luncheon meeting. The social hour will begin at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at noon. The menu will be meatballs and gravy for $15. The guest speaker will be from the Cloquet Police Department. Public welcome.

Carlton County Genealogy Resources, noon to 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Kristine Basilici and Rhonda Krube from the Carlton County Recorder's Office and Carol Klitzke from the Carlton County Historical Society will introduce their resources in this session. Attendees should bring a lunch to eat. Light refreshments will be served.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

ADVERTISEMENT

Retirement party for Dr. Victoria Heren, 4-6 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital, Cloquet. A long-time Cloquet family medicine physician, Dr. Victoria Heren is retiring from CMH Raiter Family Clinic. The public is invited to a retirement party for Dr. Heren.

Barnum Community Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Barnum Senior Center, 3794 Main St. The club will host its first meeting of 2023.

Thursday, Feb. 9

CareerForce Help, noon to 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Ping pong and air hockey, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Ladies' Night with Dot & Anne, 4-8 p.m., Woodfire Candle Co., 1 Hwy 61, Esko. Complimentary wine will be available as people peruse new items and clothing. Attendees are invited to bring their scratch-off discount card from Small Business Saturday, as well.

CPL Book Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Monday, Feb. 13

Barks & Books, 10-11 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Trooper the therapy dog and his owner, Ardis, will visit the library as part of the library’s new Barks & Books program. The monthly event will allow children to practice reading with a therapy dog.

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Esko Community Partnership Meeting, noon to 1 p.m., Thomson Town Hall Community Center, 25 E. Harney Road, Esko. The Esko Community Partnership hosts its bi-monthly meeting.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Basic Computing for Adults - Part 2, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Cloquet Public Library. Registration is required - call 218-879-1531 to register.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Ping pong and air hockey, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Lego Robotics Showcase, 1-3 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Recurring events

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .