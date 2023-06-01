Community Calendar: Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale, library events and more

Friday, June 2

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, June 3

Carlton County Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale, 9 a.m., Veteran’s Park Pavilion, 508 Cloquet Ave., Cloquet. Perennials, vegetable starts, bulbs and more will be available for $2, $3 and $5, as well as a gardening white elephant table. Local garden experts will also be available to answer gardening questions.

Tuesday, June 6

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Town Hall Meeting, 7-9 p.m., Moose Lake Brewing, 244 Lakeshore Dr., Moose Lake. Members of the public are invited to meet with their neighbors and area legislative leaders to discuss and digest the last session. The meeting is open to all Carlton County residents and interested people of all ages and political affiliations. There is no cost to attend and no obligations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday, June 7

Making a Paper Birchbark Basket, 10-11 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Children ages 5 and up can learn how to make a paper birchbark basket with Michelle Defoe. Registration is required; call 218-879-1531 to reserve your child’s spot.

Thursday, June 8

Mermaid Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., Veterans Park, Cloquet.

Barks & Books, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Parents and caregivers can sign their children up to read one-on-one with therapy dogs Han Solo or Tiara. Time slots are 20 minutes long, and caregivers are welcome to sit with their children during this time. Sign up for a slot at cloquetlibrary.org.

Guided Bird Walk, 5:30 p.m., Veterans Park, Cloquet. The Cloquet Public Library sponsors a guided bird walk with Amy Sislo Dean. Registration is required; call 218-879-1531 to reserve your spot.

Town Hall Meeting, 7-9 p.m., Scanlon Community Center, 2801 Dewey Ave., Scanlon. Members of the public are invited to meet with their neighbors and area legislative leaders to discuss and digest the last session. The meeting is open to all Carlton County residents and interested people of all ages and political affiliations. There is no cost to attend and no obligations.

Friday, June 9

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Monday, June 12

Knock Reading Out of the Park, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Cloquet Public Library. Knock Reading Out of the Park this summer with the Duluth Huskies.

Library Book Sale, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Cloquet Public Library.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, June 13

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Gardening Camp, 10-11:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Children ages 6-10 are invited to attend a gardening camp with Master Gardeners. Registration is required; call 218-879-1531 to reserve your child’s spot.

Esko Community Partnership Meeting, noon to 1 p.m., Thomson Town Hall Community Center, 25 E. Harney Road, Esko. The Esko Community Partnership hosts its bi-monthly meeting.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, June 14

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Brown Bag Lunch with a Master Gardener, noon to 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. In this session on Integrated Pest Management, attendees will learn about different types of pathogens, how to identify pathogens through plant signs and symptoms, and how to control pests. Plan to bring your lunch to eat during the event.

Free Health Care Fraud, Waste and Abuse Prevention Class, virtual. The Senior LinkAge Line will offer two classes from 10-11:30 a.m. and again from 2-3:30 p.m. Attendees will learn how to detect and report potential errors, fraud, and abuse; review potential fraud and scams targeting older adults; learn how to read their Medicare paperwork; learn how to protect their Medicare beneficiary number; and how to protect/detect/report Medicare scams and fraud. This presentation includes information from the Senior Medicare Patrol, a federal education and prevention program. The Senior LinkAge Line is authorized to offer 1.5 Continuing Education Units to participants. Be sure to ask about this, if you need the CEUs. This class is offered online using the Microsoft Teams meeting platform. You must pre-register by going to: www.arrowheadaging.org/classes-workshops-trainings or by calling the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433. The Senior LinkAge Line is committed to accessibility. If you have an accommodation request that will allow you to participate in the class more fully, please contact Lynelle at lhanson@ardc.org by June 9.

Thursday, June 15

Brodini Comedy Magic Show, 10-11 a.m., Cloquet Public Library.

ADVERTISEMENT

CareerForce Help, noon to 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Cooking Around the World, 5:30-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Beatrice Ovadje and learn how to make Nigerian Shrimp Coconut Rice and Fried Plantains. Registration is required for this program as space is limited. Please call us at 218-879-1531 or sign up at the library.

Friday, June 16

Summer Honey Beekeeping Field Day, 9-11 a.m., Hampton Homestead, 3487 Sandy Lake Road, Barnum. Join Dr. Katie Lee, a University of Minnesota Extension Apiculture educator, and local beekeepers as they go through handling, common disease and insect pests, and safety information – for you and the bees. The free in-person workshop will demonstrate the steps for a proper hive inspection, give you timely information to keep your colony healthy and more. Beginner and advanced beekeepers would all benefit from attending the event. Bee veils and bee jackets will be provided for participants to wear during workshops, although participants may choose to wear their own protective equipment. Participants are required to wear face protection (bee veil or jacket), long pants and closed-toe shoes in the apiary. The University of Minnesota Extension cannot guarantee that participants will not be stung during the workshop. Those who experience adverse reactions to bee stings should consult their doctor before attending the workshop. Those who are allergic to honey bees should not attend. Participants must be 18 years or older. Registration is required, and workshops will be limited to 20 participants. Register at https://z.umn.edu/beekeepingdays2023 . Anyone with questions should contact Katie Lee at katielee@umn.edu .

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Recurring events

A Nesting Place, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, 1-2 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital. A Nesting Place is a group for new moms or women in their third trimester. The free group is facilitated by Kelly Walsh, OTR/L. Babies do not have to be born at CMH for their mothers to attend the group. Topics for discussion may range from pelvic health and breastfeeding to car seat safety or other issues participants would like to discuss. For more information or to register, go to cloquethospital.com or call 218-878-7040.

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .