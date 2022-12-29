Community Calendar: Library events, Tech and Coffee, and more

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tween Reads Book Club, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for the monthly Tween Reads Book Club. From graphic novels to poetry, this book club explores a different genre of the middle-grade book each month. With opportunities to write their own book reviews, discuss the books together, and take part in book-themed activities, this club encourages kids ages 9-12 to adventure into the world of books with a curious mind. Snacks will be provided at meetings! No registration required.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Tech & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., Chickadee Coffeehouse & Deli, 3691 Alan Syverson Dr., Barnum. Barnum Community Education staff and Nathan Rimolde from RTS will be on hand to help people get their tech questions answered. They’ll be able to help with smartphones, Nooks, Kindles, iPads, laptops, social media, bluetooth and more. Coffee and tea will be available.

Ping Pong and Air Hockey, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Wii-aadizookewag (Storytelling) with the FDL Language Program, 5-6 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Commons. Join FDLTCC for storytelling events leading up to the 4th Annual Ojibwe Language Symposium in February. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with Dinner (Onaagoshi-wiisiniyaang), followed by Storytelling (Aadizooked) at 6 p.m. Aadizookaan are legends told during the winter. They provide teachings and understandings of the world. Aadizookewin is a vital part of the indigenous educational system. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact WilliamHowesIII@FDLREZ.com or CharlesSmith@FDLREZ.com .

Monday, Jan. 9

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Ping Pong and Air Hockey, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Cloquet Public Library Book Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Friday, Jan. 13

2023 Gichi Manidoo Giizis Traditional Pow Wow, Jan. 13-14, Black Bear Casino and Hotel-Otter Creek Event Center, Carlton. The Thirteen Moons Fond du Lac Tribal College Extension Program hosts the pow wow to celebrate taking care of the land and community. The mission of the 2023 Gichi Manidoo Giizis Traditional Pow Wow is to bring together community members and federal, tribal, and state organizations to learn from one another about how we take care of the land and community. Representatives from organizations will be available to answer questions and provide information on sustainable agriculture, natural resources programs for landowners, and education and career opportunities through college and university programs. In addition, those representatives will learn from community member’s the traditions of the Anishinaabe culture, language and best practices of taking care of the land and community. Registration begins at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by the Grand Entry at 7 p.m. On Saturday, registration begins at 10 a.m., with a Grand Entry held at 1 p.m. and at 7 p.m. A feast will start at 5 p.m. For more information on having a vendor table, contact Nikki Crowe at 218-878-7148; on drum sign up, contact Phil Savage at 218-878-7123; and on having an information table, contact Courtney Kowalczak at 218-879-0862.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Recurring events

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .