Community Calendar: Lego Robotics Showcase, snowshoe walk and more

Saturday, Feb. 18

Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Winter Encounters Snowshoe Walk, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jay Cooke State Park. Join the park naturalist on snowshoes to discover the park in winter. After some how-to snowshoe basics, we’ll head out on the trail to see what we encounter in the woods or along the river. Child and adult snowshoes are available. There is limited capacity and registration is required. Details will be given once you register. Sign-up deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. To register, send an email to carly.hawkinson@state.mn.us or call 218-673-7006.

Lego Robotics Showcase, 1-3 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Trailblazer Sasquatch Virtual 5K/10K. United Way of Carlton County hosts the virtual 5K and 10K. Participants can ski, bike, snowshoe, hike or run 5K or 10K from Feb. 19-25. Tickets are $25 per person. Those who register will receive a race swag bag, as well as be entered for raffle prizes. To find out more or to register, visit https://www.unitedwaycarltoncounty.org/trailblazer-events.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is needed.

Carlton County Trailblazers 55 and Older Group, 11 a.m., Cloquet VFW, 210 Arch St. The Carlton County Trailblazers 55 and Older Group (formerly the Retired Men's Group) welcome men and women age 55 and older to their next luncheon meeting. The social hour will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a meal at noon. The menu will be ham with au gratin potatoes for $15. Meals will be available for pick-up and can be ordered by calling 218-210-7793. The guest speaker will be Sarah Buhs of United Way of Carlton County. Members of the public are welcome.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Hamilton Sing Along, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Iron Range Resource Center Genealogy Resources, noon to 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Family Movie Night, 4-6 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Family Gym Night, 6:30-8 p.m., Washington Elementary School, Cloquet. Cloquet Community Education hosts Family Gym Night. The cost is $2 per person. To register, call 879-1261 or visit cloquetcommunityed.com.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Nature’s Patterns Snowshoe Walk, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jay Cooke State Park. Join the park naturalist on snowshoes to discover the park in winter. We'll take in some inspiration and solitude with a winter walk in the woods while looking for patterns in nature. We will also be incorporating mindfulness techniques along the trail to get an extra dose of healing in nature’s patterns. Child and adult snowshoes are available. There is limited capacity and registration is required. Details will be given once you register. Sign-up deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. To register, send an email to carly.hawkinson@state.mn.us or call 218-673-7006.

Father Daughter Dance, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cromwell Park Pavilion.

Monday, Feb. 27

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Cooking around the World from the Library Kitchen, 5:30-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Learn to make Finnish Pulla with Sophia. Registration is required for this event. To register, call 218-879-1531.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Between the Lines Book Club, 3:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Wednesday, March 1

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is needed.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, March 2

Tech & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., Chickadee Coffeehouse & Deli, 3691 Alan Syverson Dr., Barnum. Barnum Community Education staff and Nathan Rimolde from RTS will be on hand to help people get their tech questions answered. They’ll be able to help with smartphones, Nooks, Kindles, iPads, laptops, social media, bluetooth and more. Coffee and tea will be available.

Recurring events

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .