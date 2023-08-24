Community Calendar: Lakehead Harvest Show and more

Friday, August 25

Lakehead Harvest Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 70 E. St. Louis River Road, Esko. The 62nd annual Lakehead Harvest Show kicks off with a variety of activities and items on display including classic motorcycles, steam and gas engines, threshing, steam and gas plowing, tractors, a petting barn, kids' activities and more. A kids pedal tractor pull takes place at 2:30 p.m., and the parade gets underway at 4 p.m. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for the weekend. Children age 11 and under are free.

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, Aug. 26

The Lost Forester Runs of Pine Valley, 8:30 a.m., Pine Valley Recreation Area, Cloquet. The annual event will raise funds for the Blue House Orphanage in Kazoo, Uganda. There are three distance options – 5.5K, 11K or 8 miles. For more information or to register, search for “The Lost Forester Runs of Pine Valley” event page on Facebook.

Lakehead Harvest Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 70 E. St. Louis River Road, Esko. The 62nd annual Lakehead Harvest Show continues. An antique tractor pull takes place at 12:30 p.m.; a kids pedal tractor pull will start at 2:30 p.m.; and the parade starts at 4 p.m. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for the weekend. Children age 11 and under are free.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Lakehead Harvest Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 70 E. St. Louis River Road, Esko. The 62nd annual Lakehead Harvest Show continues. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for the weekend. Children age 11 and under are free.

Free Community Dinner, 5-6 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 515 Skyline Blvd., Cloquet. Community of Hope hosts a free community dinner. All are welcome.

Thursday, August 31

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Barnum Area Senior Center, 3794 Main St., Barnum. Refreshments will be served.

Monday, Sept. 4

Cloquet Labor Day Celebration, 1 p.m., Cloquet. The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. There will also be food trucks on Cloquet Avenue including Go Figur, Holy Smokes, Junior’s Backyard Grill and The Food Stand.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Miss Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Miss Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Self-Care with a Chair, Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is necessary.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Friday, Sept. 8

Wrenshall Brickyard Days, 3 p.m., Jim Erickson Field, Carlton. Brickyard Days kicks off with a tailgate at 3 p.m., followed by the Carlton/Wrenshall Raptors football game at 4 p.m. The tailgate will include hot dogs, chili and soup for purchase with all proceeds benefiting the Raptor Scoreboard Fund.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Blackhoof Firefighters Relief Association Annual Pancake Breakfast and Raffle, 7 a.m., Blackhoof Fire Department, 3148 Carlton County Road 5, Barnum. The raffle drawing will be held after breakfast.

Wrenshall Brickyard Days, 7 a.m., Wrenshall. A pancake breakfast runs from 7-11 a.m. at Wrenshall School. There will also be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, with the time TBD. A 5K run will start at 9 a.m., and the parade will get underway at noon. After the parade, there will be an open house at the Wrenshall Fire Hall featuring ice cream, a raffle and the chance for children to spray a fire hose. There will also be fun at Deer Park including Bigo, kids’ carnival games, crazy hair and facepainting, a pie and bake sale, food and craft vendors, a dunk tank and a ball pit. A free showing of The Super Mario Bros. Movie will begin at dusk. Attendees can also enter the cornhole tournament and take in live music at Bricks.

Recurring events

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Esko Museum, 12 W. Highway 61, Esko. Open 2-5 p.m. Sundays from July through August. Admission is free, donations accepted.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

House District 11A DFL, third Wednesday of the month, 6 p.m., Cloquet Public Library and via Zoom. Please contact Sophia Campbell at farmettecampbell@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org.

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org.