Community Calendar: Hot Summer Nights Concert Series and more

Friday, July 21

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Monday, July 24

Kids and Family Yoga, 10-10:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, July 25

Pop-Up Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Sweet Land Farm.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Between the Lines Book Club, 3:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. This month’s discussion will be focused on “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah. Light refreshments will be provided.

Wednesday, July 26

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Thursday, July 27

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Barnum Area Senior Center, 3794 Main St. Refreshments will be served.

Hot Summer Nights Concert Series, 7-9 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College amphitheater. Dennis Warner performs. All concerts are held rain or shine under the dome of the spectacular amphitheater. In the case of poor weather, the concerts are held indoors. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, or seat cushions to sit on.

Friday, July 28

Bubble Wonders, 10 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. A bubble magic show.

Carlton Daze. The annual event kicks off at noon with the Carlton Library Book Sale. Other events on the docket include the SoulShine open house, 4-7 p.m.; Carlton VFW bingo, 4-8 p.m.; vendors and crafters, 5-8 p.m., Carlton Bike Shop yard; kids fun races for ages 2-8, 6 p.m. with registration from 4-5:45 p.m. at Four Seasons Sports Complex; softball tournament, 6:30 p.m. with registration at Third Base Bar, 218-384-4515; 29th annual Carlton Daze 5K Run/Walk, 7 p.m. with registration at carltonchamber.com; live music, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. For a complete schedule of events, visit carltonchamber.com/carlton-daze.

Saturday, July 29

Carlton Daze. The festivities continue Saturday with the car show. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in front of the Carlton VFW. The cost to register is $10. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other events set for Saturday include: the Minnesota Voyageur Trail 50 Mile Ultramarathon, with heck-in, packet pickup and race start, 5-6 a.m., more information is available at voyageur50.com; volleyball tournament, 8 a.m., with registration at Third Base Bar, 218-384-4515; Carlton Daze Golf Tournament, 9 a.m., Rugged Spruce Golf Course, Mahtowa; CreativEdge will host kids coloring activities for kids, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Carlton Bike Shop craft and vendor fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Bethesda Lutheran Church craft and vendor fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., church parking lot; Carlton Public Library Book Sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Carlton VFW hosts bingo, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Poker tournament, noon, Carlton VFW; Paddlemania, 12:30-4:30 p.m., St. Louis River; Class of 1983 40th reunion, Streetcar Kitchen and Pub; live music, 8 p.m. to close. For a complete schedule of events, visit carltonchamber.com/carlton-daze.

Sunday, July 30

Carlton Daze. The final day of the 2023 event kicks off with a variety of church services, followed by: Carlton Public Library Book Sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; bingo, noon-4 p.m., and bean bag tournament, 1 p.m., Carlton VFW; Carlton Daze Parade, 1 p.m.; Carlton Volunteer Fire Department open house after parade; kids coin hunt, 2-4 p.m., DNR Park; live music and karaoke, 2-8 p.m. For a complete schedule of events, visit carltonchamber.com/carlton-daze.

Monday, July 31

Hot Summer Nights Concert Series, 7-9 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College amphitheater. The Cloquet Community Band performs. All concerts are held rain or shine under the dome of the spectacular amphitheater. In the case of poor weather, the concerts are held indoors. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, or seat cushions to sit on.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Hot Summer Nights Concert Series, 7-9 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College amphitheater. Rock-A-Billy Revue performs. All concerts are held rain or shine under the dome of the spectacular amphitheater. In the case of poor weather, the concerts are held indoors. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, or seat cushions to sit on.

Friday, Aug. 4

County Seat Theater’s Young Adult Theater presents performances of“The Day Aliens Attacked Fairfield,” at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Encore! Performing Arts Center in Cloquet. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students and can be purchased online at countyseattheater.com/.

Recurring events

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Esko Museum, 12 W. Highway 61, Esko. Open 2-5 p.m. Sundays from July through August. Admission is free, donations accepted.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

House District 11A DFL, third Wednesday of the month, 6 p.m., Cloquet Public Library and via Zoom. Please contact Sophia Campbell at farmettecampbell@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org.

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org.