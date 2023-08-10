Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Community Calendar: Holy Hootananners performance and more

To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.

Members of a band pose in front of a barn
Members of the Holy Hootananners pose for a photo. The group will lead the Sunday, Aug. 13 service at Salem Lutheran Church.
Contributed / Laramie Korpela
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

Friday, August 11

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Sunday, August 13

Holy Hootananners performance, 9:30 a.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 2702 1st St., Barnum, MN. The Holy Hootananners will lead the Sunday service with Pastor Jim Raisanen. This is a special service open to anyone in the community. The service highlights some amazing music followed by coffee and treats after. The “Hoots,” which originated in 2013, blend country, gospel, blues and folk into an upbeat and original performance. The band occasionally will provide up to 12 pieces to go with some spectacular vocals.

Free Community Dinner, 5-6 p.m., Good Hope Church, 55 Armory Road, Cloquet. Everybody is welcome.

Tuesday, August 15

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, August 17

Carlton County Fair, 11 a.m., Carlton County Fairgrounds, 3770 Front St., Barnum. Gates open at 11 a.m. The midway opens at 6 p.m., and there will be a tractor pull in the grandstand at 6 p.m. For a complete list of events visit carltoncountyfairmn.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

CareerForce Corner, noon to 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

American Legion Auxiliary Burger/Coney Fundraiser Cookout, 4-7 p.m., Cloquet VFW. Burgers are $9, a burger with fries is $10, a coney is $5, a coney with fries is $7, hot dogs are $4 and fries are $3. Get a free dessert with purchase. All proceeds go to support programs for local veterans.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Carlton County Transportation Building
Local
County approves $42K Safe Routes to School Boost grant
The funds will be spent on contracts and supplies for bicycle fix-it stations, dual language signage to promote safety for pedestrians and a community mural.
6h ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Duluth Media Group logo
Local
Duluth News Tribune, Cloquet Pine Journal staff earn 9 industry awards
The Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists recognized winners July 26.
7h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Carlton County Transportation Building
Local
Carlton County earns $150K to aid domestic violence survivors
The grant is one of several awarded by the Northland Foundation to organizations and people with ties to Carlton County and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
4796854+Allete.jpeg
Local
New solar company, lower property taxes drive Allete profits
But Minnesota Power is not expected to meet its return on equity authorized by regulators. The company will file for another rate increase in November.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Some of the offerings available at the Carlton County Farmers Market
Local
Carlton County celebrates National Farmers Market Week
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture recognizes Aug. 6-12 as National Farmers Market Week -- Carlton County Farmers Market intends to celebrate.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Reagan Hoverman_web
Local
Duluth News Tribune welcomes new sports reporter
Reagan Hoverman, who joined the team in July, will also cover high school athletics for the Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal.
2d ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
KandiFair19-2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Come on down to the Kandiyohi County Fair!
The 2023 Kandiyohi County Fair will run Aug. 9-12 at the fairgrounds in Willmar.
5d ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
A panel of experts speaks about US/European security.
Members Only
Minnesota
Finland's NATO membership celebrated at FinnFest 2023
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, retired U.S. Gen. Philip Breedlove and Finnish Ambassador to the U.S. Mikko Hautala address Finland's membership in NATO and what that means for the U.S., Europe and Ukraine.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A man and woman stand in front of their auto shop.
Local
New auto shop open on Cloquet Avenue
LOC Auto and Weld is set to open its doors on Monday, Aug. 7.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
080819.N.PJ.FestivalPreview
Local
Wood City Worship Festival returns for ninth time
The event will take place Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Veterans Park in Cloquet.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig

Friday, August 18

Carlton County Fair, 8 a.m., Carlton County Fairgrounds, 3770 Front St., Barnum. Gates open at 8 a.m. The midway opens at noon. Oval races will be held in the grandstand at 6 p.m. For a complete list of events visit carltoncountyfairmn.com .

Friday Fun at the Library, 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Community members are asked to celebrate the end of the Summer Reading Program with free ice cream sundaes, a time capsule and more. Participants are asked to bring something small to put in the time capsule.

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, August 19

Carlton County Fair, 7 a.m., Carlton County Fairgrounds, 3770 Front St., Barnum. Gates open at 7 a.m. The 2nd annual Farmers Breakfast runs from 8-10 a.m. in the Centennial Building. The midway opens at noon. The 131st annual horse races will start in the grandstand at 1:30 p.m. A demolition derby begins at 6:30 p.m. For a complete list of events visit carltoncountyfairmn.com .

Sunday, August 20

Carlton County Fair, 9 a.m., Carlton County Fairgrounds, 3770 Front St., Barnum. Gates open at 9 a.m. Mutton bustin’ begins at 11 a.m. The midway opens at noon. The 131st annual horse races continue in the grandstand at 1:30 p.m. Figure 8 and bus races begin at 6 p.m. For a complete list of events visit carltoncountyfairmn.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, August 22

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, August 24

Family Fun with STEM, 10 a.m. to noon, Cloquet Public Library. The library partners with the Bell Museum for hands-on activities about natural history, science, technology, engineering and math. Students and their families will learn more about the work scientists do; complete art projects; become an engineer; and more.

Friday, August 25

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Recurring events

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Esko Museum, 12 W. Highway 61, Esko. Open 2-5 p.m. Sundays from July through August. Admission is free, donations accepted.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

House District 11A DFL, third Wednesday of the month, 6 p.m., Cloquet Public Library and via Zoom. Please contact Sophia Campbell at farmettecampbell@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Police squad cars at the scene of a shooting.
Local
2 charged in Duluth homicide; victim ID'd
6d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Aug. 4, 2023
6d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
transmission line proposal.jpg
Local
Minnesota Power, Great River Energy seek permits for new line
6d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Some of the offerings available at the Carlton County Farmers Market
Local
Carlton County celebrates National Farmers Market Week
2d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
classic car show
Local
Vintage rides roll out at 2023 Gordy's Curbside Classic Car Show
6d ago
 · 
By  Clint Austin
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Aug. 4, 2023
6d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
A courtroom gavel
Minnesota
'Middleman' sentenced in Iron Range woman's overdose death
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen