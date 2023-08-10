Community Calendar: Holy Hootananners performance and more

Friday, August 11

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Sunday, August 13

Holy Hootananners performance, 9:30 a.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 2702 1st St., Barnum, MN. The Holy Hootananners will lead the Sunday service with Pastor Jim Raisanen. This is a special service open to anyone in the community. The service highlights some amazing music followed by coffee and treats after. The “Hoots,” which originated in 2013, blend country, gospel, blues and folk into an upbeat and original performance. The band occasionally will provide up to 12 pieces to go with some spectacular vocals.

Free Community Dinner, 5-6 p.m., Good Hope Church, 55 Armory Road, Cloquet. Everybody is welcome.

Tuesday, August 15

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, August 17

Carlton County Fair, 11 a.m., Carlton County Fairgrounds, 3770 Front St., Barnum. Gates open at 11 a.m. The midway opens at 6 p.m., and there will be a tractor pull in the grandstand at 6 p.m. For a complete list of events visit carltoncountyfairmn.com .

CareerForce Corner, noon to 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

American Legion Auxiliary Burger/Coney Fundraiser Cookout, 4-7 p.m., Cloquet VFW. Burgers are $9, a burger with fries is $10, a coney is $5, a coney with fries is $7, hot dogs are $4 and fries are $3. Get a free dessert with purchase. All proceeds go to support programs for local veterans.

Friday, August 18

Carlton County Fair, 8 a.m., Carlton County Fairgrounds, 3770 Front St., Barnum. Gates open at 8 a.m. The midway opens at noon. Oval races will be held in the grandstand at 6 p.m. For a complete list of events visit carltoncountyfairmn.com .

Friday Fun at the Library, 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Community members are asked to celebrate the end of the Summer Reading Program with free ice cream sundaes, a time capsule and more. Participants are asked to bring something small to put in the time capsule.

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, August 19

Carlton County Fair, 7 a.m., Carlton County Fairgrounds, 3770 Front St., Barnum. Gates open at 7 a.m. The 2nd annual Farmers Breakfast runs from 8-10 a.m. in the Centennial Building. The midway opens at noon. The 131st annual horse races will start in the grandstand at 1:30 p.m. A demolition derby begins at 6:30 p.m. For a complete list of events visit carltoncountyfairmn.com .

Sunday, August 20

Carlton County Fair, 9 a.m., Carlton County Fairgrounds, 3770 Front St., Barnum. Gates open at 9 a.m. Mutton bustin’ begins at 11 a.m. The midway opens at noon. The 131st annual horse races continue in the grandstand at 1:30 p.m. Figure 8 and bus races begin at 6 p.m. For a complete list of events visit carltoncountyfairmn.com .

Tuesday, August 22

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, August 24

Family Fun with STEM, 10 a.m. to noon, Cloquet Public Library. The library partners with the Bell Museum for hands-on activities about natural history, science, technology, engineering and math. Students and their families will learn more about the work scientists do; complete art projects; become an engineer; and more.

Friday, August 25

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Recurring events

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Esko Museum, 12 W. Highway 61, Esko. Open 2-5 p.m. Sundays from July through August. Admission is free, donations accepted.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

House District 11A DFL, third Wednesday of the month, 6 p.m., Cloquet Public Library and via Zoom. Please contact Sophia Campbell at farmettecampbell@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org.

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org.