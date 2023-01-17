Community Calendar: Genealogy lunch session, Growing Shiitake Mushrooms class and more

Monday, Jan. 23

Barks & Books, 10-11 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Trooper the therapy dog and his owner, Ardis, will visit the library as part of the library’s new Barks & Books program. The monthly event will allow children to practice reading with a therapy dog.

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Between the Lines Book Club, 3:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlton County Trailblazers 55 and Older Group, social hour 11 a.m.-noon, meal at noon. Men and women age 55 and older welcome to luncheon meetings at the Cloquet VFW, 210 Arch St. Menu will be pork chop dinner for $15. Guest speaker is Carlton County Attorney Lauri Ketola.

Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is needed.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Wii-aadizookewag (Storytelling) with the FDL Language Program, 5-9 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Commons. Join FDLTCC for storytelling events leading up to the 4th Annual Ojibwe Language Symposium in February. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner (Onaagoshi-wiisiniyaang), followed by storytelling (Aadizooked) at 6 p.m. Aadizookaan are legends told during the winter. They provide teachings and understandings of the world. Aadizookewin is a vital part of the indigenous educational system. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact WilliamHowesIII@FDLREZ.com or CharlesSmith@FDLREZ.com .

Thursday, Jan. 26

Genealogy Brown Bag Lunch Session–Genealogy 101 with Mary Lukkarila, noon-1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Community members interested in genealogy are invited to bring their lunch to learn more. Beverages will be provided.

Family Movie Night, 4-6 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Growing Shiitake Mushrooms, 6-7:30 p.m., Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 County Road 61, Carlton. Carlton County Extension hosts a Community Connect Class featuring a presentation from local educator and mushroom grower Shawn Bernhardt. Bernhardt will cover supplies needed to grow the fungi at home, as well as growing conditions and harvesting. The cost is $5 at the door, with children age 18 and under free. Admission includes handouts and door prizes. Call 218-384-3511, ext. 1 or email rustx048@umn.edu to register for the class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Cooking around the World from the Library Kitchen, 5:30-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Learn to make sushi rolls with Keiko. Registration is required for this event. To register, call 218-879-1531.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is needed.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Tech & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., Chickadee Coffeehouse & Deli, 3691 Alan Syverson Drive, Barnum. Barnum Community Education staff and Nathan Rimolde from RTS will be on hand to help people get their tech questions answered. They’ll be able to help with smartphones, Nooks, Kindles, iPads, laptops, social media, bluetooth and more. Coffee and tea will be available.

Recurring events

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

ADVERTISEMENT

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .