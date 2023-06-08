Community Calendar: Gardening camp, Esko Community Partnership meeting and more

Friday, June 9

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, June 10

25th Annual Spring Fever Days Car Show, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Barnum High School, 3675 Carlton County Road 140, Barnum. The 25th annual event includes a craft and vendor fair. The cost for car show participants is $10 per car. The event is family-friendly. All proceeds are donated back to the community.

Arrowhead Art Club Show and Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Encore! Performing Arts Center and Gallery, 2035 Minnesota Highway 33 S., Cloquet. More than a dozen artists will have displays throughout the Encore with hundreds of pieces of their work. Concessions will also be available for purchase from Holy Smokes Catering. Proceeds will benefit the County Seat Theater Company.

Monday, June 12

Knock Reading Out of the Park, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Cloquet Public Library. Knock Reading Out of the Park this summer with the Duluth Huskies.

Library Book Sale, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, June 13

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Gardening Camp, 10-11:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Children ages 6-10 are invited to attend a gardening camp with Master Gardeners. Registration is required; call 218-879-1531 to reserve your child’s spot.

Esko Community Partnership Meeting, noon to 1 p.m., Thomson Town Hall Community Center, 25 E. Harney Road, Esko. The Esko Community Partnership hosts its bi-monthly meeting.

Young Old Timers, noon, Cromwell Pavilion. The meeting will begin with a potluck meal, followed by entertainment from MaryRose Varo and then a short business meeting. Members of the public are invited to attend and meet their friends and neighbors.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, June 14

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Brown Bag Lunch with a Master Gardener, noon to 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. In this session on Integrated Pest Management, attendees will learn about different types of pathogens, how to identify pathogens through plant signs and symptoms, and how to control pests. Plan to bring your lunch to eat during the event.

Free Health Care Fraud, Waste and Abuse Prevention Class, virtual. The Senior LinkAge Line will offer two classes from 10-11:30 a.m. and again from 2-3:30 p.m. Attendees will learn how to detect and report potential errors, fraud, and abuse; review potential fraud and scams targeting older adults; learn how to read their Medicare paperwork; learn how to protect their Medicare beneficiary number; and how to protect/detect/report Medicare scams and fraud. This presentation includes information from the Senior Medicare Patrol, a federal education and prevention program. The Senior LinkAge Line is authorized to offer 1.5 Continuing Education Units to participants. Be sure to ask about this, if you need the CEUs. This class is offered online using the Microsoft Teams meeting platform. You must pre-register by going to: www.arrowheadaging.org/classes-workshops-trainings or by calling the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433. The Senior LinkAge Line is committed to accessibility. If you have an accommodation request that will allow you to participate in the class more fully, please contact Lynelle at lhanson@ardc.org by June 9.

Thursday, June 15

Brodini Comedy Magic Show, 10-11 a.m., Cloquet Public Library.

CareerForce Help, noon to 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Burger/Coney Fundraiser Cookout, 4-7 p.m., Cloquet VFW, 210 Arch St. The Cloquet American Legion Auxiliary hosts a burger and coney cookout. Burgers are $9, a burger with fries is $10, a coney is $5, a cony with fries is $7, hot dogs are $4 and fries are $3. Get a free dessert with purchase. All proceeds go to support programs for local veterans.

Family Game Night, 5-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Cooking Around the World, 5:30-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Beatrice Ovadje and learn how to make Nigerian Shrimp Coconut Rice and Fried Plantains. Registration is required for this program as space is limited. Please call us at 218-879-1531 or sign up at the library.

Friday, June 16

Summer Honey Beekeeping Field Day, 9-11 a.m., Hampton Homestead, 3487 Sandy Lake Road, Barnum. Join Dr. Katie Lee, a University of Minnesota Extension Apiculture educator, and local beekeepers as they go through handling, common disease and insect pests, and safety information – for you and the bees. The free in-person workshop will demonstrate the steps for a proper hive inspection, give you timely information to keep your colony healthy and more. Beginner and advanced beekeepers would all benefit from attending the event. Bee veils and bee jackets will be provided for participants to wear during workshops, although participants may choose to wear their own protective equipment. Participants are required to wear face protection (bee veil or jacket), long pants and closed-toe shoes in the apiary. The University of Minnesota Extension cannot guarantee that participants will not be stung during the workshop. Those who experience adverse reactions to bee stings should consult their doctor before attending the workshop. Those who are allergic to honey bees should not attend. Participants must be 18 years or older. Registration is required, and workshops will be limited to 20 participants. Register at https://z.umn.edu/beekeepingdays2023 . Anyone with questions should contact Katie Lee at katielee@umn.edu .

Annual Book Sale and Vendor and Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Riverside Arena, Moose Lake. The Moose Lake Public Library invites members of the community to attend the 2023 Moose Lake Public Library Book Sale and Vendor and Craft Fair. Proceeds from the event go toward funding the library’s summer reading program and special activities at the library.

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, June 17

Tuesday, June 20

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Gardening Camp, 10-11:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Children ages 6-10 are invited to attend a gardening camp with Master Gardeners. Registration is required; call 218-879-1531 to reserve your child’s spot.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, June 21

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Thursday, June 24

Family Movie Night, 5-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Friday, June 23

Cloquet Combined Honor Guard Fundraiser, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Family Tradition Restaurant, 816 Sunnyside Dr., Cloquet. Family Tradition Restaurant hosts a fundraiser for the Cloquet Combined Honor Guard. The restaurant will donated 10% of the day’s proceeds to the honor guard. The honor guard’s primary mission is to provide military funeral honors for active duty, retirees and veterans who served honorably in the U.S. military. They also provide education about the American Flag, and participate in local parades.

Climb Theatre: The Ant and Grasshopper Mini Play, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, June 24

Smelt Fry Fundraiser, 3-7 p.m., Riverside Arena, Moose Lake. Moose Lake Brewing Company hosts a Smelt Fry Fundraiser at Riverside Arena to benefit the Moose Lake Fire Department and the Moose Lake Police Department. The event includes a smelt fry with full meal options; a corn hole tournament; a beer garden; and more. To register for the corn hole tournament, call 218-485-4585.

Recurring events

A Nesting Place, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, 1-2 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital. A Nesting Place is a group for new moms or women in their third trimester. The free group is facilitated by Kelly Walsh, OTR/L. Babies do not have to be born at CMH for their mothers to attend the group. Topics for discussion may range from pelvic health and breastfeeding to car seat safety or other issues participants would like to discuss. For more information or to register, go to cloquethospital.com or call 218-878-7040.

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .