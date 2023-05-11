Community Calendar: Free car seat check event, VSO Garage Sale and more

Friday, May 12

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, May 13

Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Monday, May 15

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, May 16

Donation drop off for VSO Garage Sale, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Four Seasons Sports Complex, Carlton. Community members can drop off gently used items for Community Memorial Hospital's Volunteer Service Organization Garage Sale. Please no electronics.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Car Seat Check Event, 4-6 p.m., Cloquet Area Fire District Station 1, 508 Cloquet Ave. Certified car seat technicians will be on hand to check car seats free of charge and educate people on how to keep children safe in their vehicle. Checks will be done on a first come, first served basis. The event is a collaboration among Safe Kids NE Minnesota, Essential Health and the CAFD.

Mocktails & Medicine, 5:30 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital, Cloquet. The free event hosted by CMH will offer an evening of fun and education about women’s health through every stage of life. It will include presentations on a variety of topics, including pelvic health, meditation and mindfulness, and a Q&A with women's health specialist Dr. Verna Thornton. Refreshments and food will be provided. While the event is free, participants should register under the “Happenings” tab at cloquethospital.com.

Wednesday, May 17

Donation drop off for VSO Garage Sale, 9 to 3 p.m., Four Seasons Sports Complex, Carlton. Community members can drop off gently used items for Community Memorial Hospital's Volunteer Service Organization Garage Sale. Please no electronics.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Self-Care with a Chair, Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is necessary.

Annual VSO Garage Sale, 3-7 p.m., Four Seasons Sports Complex, Carlton. Community Memorial Hospital's Volunteer Service Organization Garage Sale is one of the CMH volunteers' main fundraisers of the year. It is a free will donation fundraiser.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, May 18

Annual VSO Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Four Seasons Sports Complex, Carlton. Community Memorial Hospital's Volunteer Service Organization Garage Sale is one of the CMH volunteers' main fundraisers of the year. It is a free will donation fundraiser.

CareerForce Help, noon to 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Genealogy Brown Bag Lunch Session, noon to 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Mary Lukkarila will offer a session on Finnish genealogy research. Emigration paths from Finland will be discussed as well as ways to research your Finnish ancestors in the U.S. and Finland. Participants are invited to bring their lunch. Light refreshments will be served.

Coney Night Fundraiser, 4-7 p.m., Cloquet VFW, 210 Arch St. The Cloquet American Legion Auxiliary hosts a Coney Night Fundraiser. Coneys are $5, while a hot dog with chips is $4. The cost includes a dessert. Proceeds from the fundraiser will help support local veterans.

Family Game Night, 5-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Friday, May 19

Annual VSO Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Four Seasons Sports Complex, Carlton. Community Memorial Hospital's Volunteer Service Organization Garage Sale is one of the CMH volunteers' main fundraisers of the year. It is a free will donation fundraiser.

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, May 20

3rd Annual Spring Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Woodfire Candle Co. , 1 W. Highway 61, Esko. Woodfire Candle Co. hosts its third annual Spring Market. The event features nine local vendors. The Oasis Del Norte food truck will also be on hand for those interested in purchasing food or drinks.

Monday, May 22

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, May 23

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, May 24

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Self-Care with a Chair, Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is necessary.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, May 25

Family Movie Night, 4-6 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Friday, May 26

Bubble Day at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon, Cloquet Public Library. Join the Cloquet Homeschool Science Co-op as they celebrate the end of the school year and all they explored during the year. The event will include many experiments outside including bubbles, rockets and more.

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Recurring events

A Nesting Place, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, 1-2 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital. A Nesting Place is a group for new moms or women in their third trimester. The free group is facilitated by Kelly Walsh, OTR/L. Babies do not have to be born at CMH for their mothers to attend the group. Topics for discussion may range from pelvic health and breastfeeding to car seat safety or other issues participants would like to discuss. For more information or to register, go to cloquethospital.com or call 218-878-7040.

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .