Community Calendar: Cloquet Eagles Kraut Feed, Raffle for Wrestling and more

Saturday, March 11

Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Cloquet Eagles Kraut Feed, 4-6 p.m., Cloquet VFW, 210 Arch St. Homemade sauerkraut slow-cooked with sausage and pork. Dinner also includes a potato, cheesy carrots and a bun. The cost is $15 per plate. Deliveries and take out will be available. Call 218-348-2885 or218-428-2119.

Raffle for Wrestling, 5 p.m., Cloquet Armory. The 8th annual Raffle for Wrestling fundraiser will start with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The event benefits the North Shore Wrestling Club, Proctor-Hermantown Wrestling, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Wrestling and Cloquet Area Youth Wrestling Association. Tickets are available from any coach, wrestler or manager. Tickets are $100 and include two meals. Only 250 tickets will be sold. There will be various raffles, a silent auction and games, as well as cash prizes. Participants need to be present to win and must be 18 or older to purchase a ticket and win.

Monday, March 13

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, March 14

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Young Old Timers, noon, Cromwell Park Pavilion. All area seniors 50 and up are welcome to attend. Lunch is served at noon followed by entertainment and a short business meeting. YOT gets together once a month to socialize and just have fun. No fundraisers, just time to see each other.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, March 15

Campus Visit Day and Career and College Fair, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. Attendees will be able to meet FDLTCC faculty, program staff, student services staff, Thunder Athletics coaches and current students. For more information, visit https://fdltcc.edu/event/campus-visit-day-2/ .

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Basic Computing for Adults - Part 3, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Cloquet Public Library. Registration is required - call 218-879-1531 to register.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, March 16

Cloquet Memorial Hospital Used Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., CMH. The annual used book sale takes place in the hallway next to the CMH cafeteria. The event is sponsored by the CMH Volunteers.

CareerForce Help, noon to 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Family Game Night, 4-6 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

River Connection Event, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. Let the St. Louis River Alliance know how you want to experience the St. Louis River and/or ask questions about the construction projects happening in and along the water! $20 Super One gift cards will be awarded to the first 50 participants who fill out our River Connection Survey and live in one of the 18 focus neighborhoods mentioned below (limit one gift card per family/address). This event is free, family-friendly, and open to the public. The alliance will provide sandwiches, fruit, dessert and drinks. River neighborhoods include: Carlton, Cloquet, Cody, Denfeld, Fairmont, Fond du Lac Reservation, Fond du Lac neighborhood, Gary-New Duluth, Irving, Lincoln Park, Morgan Park, Norton Park, Oneota, Riverside, Scanlon, Smithville, Spirit Valley and Thomson. Though this event is open to all, you must be 18 or older, live in the focus neighborhoods mentioned above, and complete a physical survey in order to qualify for the gift cards.

Friday, March 17

Cloquet Memorial Hospital Used Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., CMH. The annual used book sale takes place in the hallway next to the CMH cafeteria. The event is sponsored by the CMH Volunteers.

Cloquet Area Home, Business & Sports Show, 1-8 p.m., Black Bear Casino Event Center, Carlton. The Cloquet Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual event featuring over 100 booths, a craft show, family attractions, live entertainment, food and refreshments. Admission and parking are free.

Saturday, March 18

Cloquet Area Home, Business & Sports Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Black Bear Casino Event Center, Carlton. The Cloquet Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual event featuring over 100 booths, a craft show, family attractions, live entertainment, food and refreshments. Admission and parking are free.

Bethesda Meatball Supper, 2:30-5:30 p.m., 204 5th St., Carlton. Swedish meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, rutabagas, vegetables, homemade bread, coleslaw/relish tray, desserts, including rice with fruit sauce available. The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 5-10, children under 5 are free. Takeout is available. Tickets are available at the door or in advance.

Monday, March 20

Genealogy Brown Bag Lunch Zoom Session, noon to 1 p.m., virtual. The Cloquet Public Library hosts a Zoom session on FamilySearch.org - How-tos and what you’ll find, with Eleanor Brinkso. Visit cloquetlibrary.org for the Zoom link after March 13.

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Creating Wildlife Habitat on your Property webinar series, 7-8:30 p.m., virtual. University of Minnesota presents the first installment of a five-part webinar series on how to create a wildlife habitat on your property in Minnesota. Sessions will be held weekly on Mondays through April 17. Each session will focus on a different aspect of wildlife habitat management including different species groups and selecting a site, as well as the development, establishment and maintenance of habitat for those groups. The series is free for residents or landowners in St. Louis, Carlton, Pine, Isanti and Cook CountiesResidents from any other locations may register for the series for $100. Topics covered over the course of this series will include creating habitat for pollinators, birds (including game birds, migratory birds, and raptors), mammals, amphibian, and aquatic species. This series is for anyone interested in creating wildlife habitat in Minnesota including those with farms, woodlands, lowlands and backyards. Registration for the series is online at: z.umn.edu/WildlifeHabitatSeries2023. Participants that live in or own land in St. Louis, Carlton, Cook, Pine or Isanti county, please contact Mercedes Moffett, moffe029@umn.edu or 218-384-3511 before registering.

Tuesday, March 21

Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Cloquet Car Seat Clinic, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cloquet Area Fire District Station 1, 508 Cloquet Ave., Cloquet. The CAFD and Safe Kids Northeastern Minnesota host a free car seat clinic. Certified car seat technicians will check your car seat and help you learn more about how to keep your child safe in a vehicle. Vehicle and car seats will be inspected on a first come, first served basis.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, March 22

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is needed.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, March 23

Basic seed saving techniques, 6-7:30 p.m., Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 Carlton County Road 61, Carlton. Join Master Gardener and seed saving expert Doug McLellan for a presentation on why we should save seeds; what seeds can be saved; preventing your seeds from cross pollinating; and the tools needed for seed saving. This presentation will include vegetables and flowers. Master Gardeners will be on hand with a seed swap table and question and answer booth. Bring seeds marked with variety or any other gardening item you would like to swap. The cost is $5 per person at the door. Children 18 and under are free.

Friday, March 24

Woodland Art Expo, 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. The event runs from March 24-26 and will feature woodland artists and demonstrations; workshops and seminars; and traditional games. The expo is free to attend. For more information, contact Roxanne DeLille, FDLTCC Dean of Indigenous and Academic Affairs at roxanned@fdltcc.edu, or visit https://fdltcc.edu/event/woodlands-art-expo/.

Recurring events

A Nesting Place, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month starting April 11, 1-2 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital. A Nesting Place is a group for new moms or women in their third trimester. The free group is facilitated by Kelly Walsh, OTR/L. Babies do not have to be born at CMH for their mothers to attend the group. Topics for discussion may range from pelvic health and breastfeeding to car seat safety or other issues participants would like to discuss. The first meeting will be held April 11. For more information or to register, go to cloquethospital.com or call 218-878-7040.

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .