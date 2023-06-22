Community Calendar: Cloquet Combined Honor Guard Fundraiser, Ed Fest and more

Friday, June 23

Cloquet Combined Honor Guard Fundraiser, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Family Tradition Restaurant, 816 Sunnyside Dr., Cloquet. Family Tradition Restaurant hosts a fundraiser for the Cloquet Combined Honor Guard. The restaurant will donated 10% of the day’s proceeds to the honor guard. The honor guard’s primary mission is to provide military funeral honors for active duty, retirees and veterans who served honorably in the U.S. military. They also provide education about the American Flag, and participate in local parades.

Climb Theatre: The Ant and Grasshopper Mini Play, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, June 24

Smelt Fry Fundraiser, 3-7 p.m., Riverside Arena, Moose Lake. Moose Lake Brewing Company hosts a Smelt Fry Fundraiser at Riverside Arena to benefit the Moose Lake Fire Department and the Moose Lake Police Department. The event includes a smelt fry with full meal options; a corn hole tournament; a beer garden; and more. To register for the corn hole tournament, call 218-485-4585.

Monday, June 26

Ed Fest, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. FDLTCC hosts Ed Fest 2023 - Bringing Indigenous Teachings into the Classroom. The keynote speaker will be James Vukelich “Seven Grandfather Teachings”; the spotlight lunch speaker will be Teacher of the Year 2022 Sarah Lancaster; there will be multiple sessions through the day on Indigenous culture interwoven into subject matter areas The day ends with a Community Feast at 4:45 p.m. The event is sponsored by 13 Moons, American Indian College Fund, Minnesota Indian Teacher Training Program and FDLTCC Elementary Education. The cost is $55 for participants and $28 for vendors. Anyone with questions can contact Kim Spoor at kimberly.spoor@fdltcc.edu. For more information or to register, visit fdltcc.edu.

Tuesday, June 27

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Gardening Camp, 10-11:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Children ages 6-10 are invited to attend a gardening camp with Master Gardeners. Registration is required; call 218-879-1531 to reserve your child’s spot.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Cloquet Public Library Between the Lines Book Club, 3:30 p.m., Streetcar Kitchen and Pub, 232 Chestnut Ave., Carlton. Please register by June 13 to attend; call 218-879-1531 to RSVP.

Harvest Festival planning meeting, 6 p.m., Cromwell Pavilion. The Cromwell Area Community Club will host a special meeting to plan for this year's Harvest Festival. All area residents are invited and encouraged to come and share their thoughts and ideas. They are also in need of volunteers to help with parade planning, steak fry, kids and adult games, pie social, bingo and much more.

Wednesday, June 28

Arrowhead Caregiver Conference, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. The Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging hosts caregiver conference at FDLTCC, with satellite sites at ElderCircle in Grand Rapids, NorthShore Area Partners in Silver Bay and Cook County Higher Education in Grand Marais. Registrants can also attend virtually. There will be respite available at FDLTCC upon request; please contact Volunteer Services of Carlton County at 218-879-9238. Melanie Bunn, keynote speaker, is a certified mentor in Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach to Dementia Care. Other topics will be What to Do After a Diagnosis, Alcoholism and Dementia, Driving Cessation, Life Balance for People Living with Dementia, Importance of Well-Being and Social Connections, Rural Dementia Research, Holistic Wellness and there will also be a live performance by Victory Chorus. For more information or to register visit arrowheadaging.org or contact Lori at LKangasOlson@ardc.org.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Thursday, June 29

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Barnum Area Senior Center, 3794 Main St., Barnum. Bingo will be held at the Barnum Area Senior Center. Refreshments will be provided.

Pride Crafts, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Friday, June 30

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Monday July 3

Bell Ringing Ceremony, Picnic and Program, noon, Villa Vista, 1220 Villa Court Dr., Cromwell. Members of the public are invited to attend. Members of the Young Old Timers are also invited as this will be their July get together.

Thursday, July 6

Stand-Up Paddleboarding 101, 6-8 p.m., South Terrace Elementary School, 530 Stine Dr., Carlton. This class will consist of two parts, one night of dryland classroom instruction (July 6) and three nights of lessons on the water at Chub Lake (July 13, July 20 and July 27). Find a full list of topics covered and instructor bios at Carlton Community Education's website or Facebook page. The cost is $115, and the deadline to register is Friday, June 23.

Recurring events

A Nesting Place, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, 1-2 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital. A Nesting Place is a group for new moms or women in their third trimester. The free group is facilitated by Kelly Walsh, OTR/L. Babies do not have to be born at CMH for their mothers to attend the group. Topics for discussion may range from pelvic health and breastfeeding to car seat safety or other issues participants would like to discuss. For more information or to register, go to cloquethospital.com or call 218-878-7040.

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Esko Museum, 12 W. Highway 61, Esko. Open 2-5 p.m. Sundays from July through August. Admission is free, donations accepted.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .