Community Calendar: Cloquet Area Home, Business & Sports Show, Kennebeck family fundraiser and more

Friday, March 17

Cloquet Memorial Hospital Used Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., CMH. The annual used book sale takes place in the hallway next to the CMH cafeteria. The event is sponsored by the CMH Volunteers.

Cloquet Area Home, Business & Sports Show, 1-8 p.m., Black Bear Casino Event Center, Carlton. The Cloquet Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual event featuring over 100 booths, a craft show, family attractions, live entertainment, food and refreshments. Admission and parking are free.

Saturday, March 18

Flipping for the Kennebecks, 8 a.m. to noon, Heather's Cafe, 1304 Cloquet Ave., Cloquet. Heather's Cafe is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser for the Kennebeck family of Esko. The cost is $10 per person and includes two pancakes, a sausage and a drink. Mandy Kennebeck lost her husband, Jesse, in February. The couple have three children. All proceeds from the event will go to Mandy and the children to help them during this difficult time. For more information, search "Flipping for the Kennebeck's" on Facebook to find the event listing.

Cloquet Area Home, Business & Sports Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Black Bear Casino Event Center, Carlton. The Cloquet Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual event featuring over 100 booths, a craft show, family attractions, live entertainment, food and refreshments. Admission and parking are free.

Bethesda Meatball Supper, 2:30-5:30 p.m., 204 5th St., Carlton. Swedish meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, rutabagas, vegetables, homemade bread, coleslaw/relish tray, desserts, including rice with fruit sauce available. The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 5-10, children under 5 are free. Takeout is available. Tickets are available at the door or in advance.

Monday, March 20

Genealogy Brown Bag Lunch Zoom Session, noon to 1 p.m., virtual. The Cloquet Public Library hosts a Zoom session on FamilySearch.org - How-tos and what you’ll find, with Eleanor Brinkso. Visit cloquetlibrary.org for the Zoom link after March 13.

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Creating Wildlife Habitat on your Property webinar series, 7-8:30 p.m., virtual. University of Minnesota presents the first installment of a five-part webinar series on how to create a wildlife habitat on your property in Minnesota. Sessions will be held weekly on Mondays through April 17. Each session will focus on a different aspect of wildlife habitat management including different species groups and selecting a site, as well as the development, establishment and maintenance of habitat for those groups. The series is free for residents or landowners in St. Louis, Carlton, Pine, Isanti and Cook CountiesResidents from any other locations may register for the series for $100. Topics covered over the course of this series will include creating habitat for pollinators, birds (including game birds, migratory birds, and raptors), mammals, amphibian, and aquatic species. This series is for anyone interested in creating wildlife habitat in Minnesota including those with farms, woodlands, lowlands and backyards. Registration for the series is online at: z.umn.edu/WildlifeHabitatSeries2023. Participants that live in or own land in St. Louis, Carlton, Cook, Pine or Isanti county, please contact Mercedes Moffett, moffe029@umn.edu or 218-384-3511 before registering.

Tuesday, March 21

Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Cloquet Car Seat Clinic, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cloquet Area Fire District Station 1, 508 Cloquet Ave., Cloquet. The CAFD and Safe Kids Northeastern Minnesota host a free car seat clinic. Certified car seat technicians will check your car seat and help you learn more about how to keep your child safe in a vehicle. Vehicle and car seats will be inspected on a first come, first served basis.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, March 22

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Carlton County Trailblazers 55 and Older Group, 11 a.m., Cloquet VFW, 210 Arch St. The Carlton County Trailblazers 55 and Older Group (formerly the Retired Men’s Group) welcomes men and women age 55 and older to their next luncheon meeting. The social hour will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a meal at noon. The menu is beef stroganoff at a cost of $15. Reservations are requested; call 218-210-7793 to reserve your spot. The guest speaker will be Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake. Members of the public are welcome.

Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is needed.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, March 23

Basic seed saving techniques, 6-7:30 p.m., Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 Carlton County Road 61, Carlton. Join Master Gardener and seed saving expert Doug McLellan for a presentation on why we should save seeds; what seeds can be saved; preventing your seeds from cross pollinating; and the tools needed for seed saving. This presentation will include vegetables and flowers. Master Gardeners will be on hand with a seed swap table and question and answer booth. Bring seeds marked with variety or any other gardening item you would like to swap. The cost is $5 per person at the door. Children 18 and under are free.

Friday, March 24

Woodland Art Expo, 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. The event runs from March 24-26 and will feature woodland artists and demonstrations; workshops and seminars; and traditional games. The expo is free to attend. For more information, contact Roxanne DeLille, FDLTCC Dean of Indigenous and Academic Affairs at roxanned@fdltcc.edu, or visit https://fdltcc.edu/event/woodlands-art-expo/.

Monday, March 27

Teen Reads, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, March 28

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Between the Lines Book Club, 3:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Cooking Around the World from the Library Kitchen, 5:30-7 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Attendees will make Polish Kapusta and Pierogi with Justin. Registration is required - call 218-879-1531 to register.

Wednesday, March 29

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Chair Yoga for All, 11-11:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Carolyn Ripp will lead the class. Chair Yoga can increase flexibility, improve core strength and balance, reduce stress and pain, and more. It can be beneficial not only for seniors but for anyone who has desk work and/or tends to sit for a long period of time. Come in comfortable clothing. No previous experience is needed.

Thursday, March 30

Family Movie Night, 4-6 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Recurring events

A Nesting Place, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month starting April 11, 1-2 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital. A Nesting Place is a group for new moms or women in their third trimester. The free group is facilitated by Kelly Walsh, OTR/L. Babies do not have to be born at CMH for their mothers to attend the group. Topics for discussion may range from pelvic health and breastfeeding to car seat safety or other issues participants would like to discuss. The first meeting will be held April 11. For more information or to register, go to cloquethospital.com or call 218-878-7040.

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .